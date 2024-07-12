OpenAI unveils' Five-Tier' system to gauge AI progress towards human surpassing abilities: How it works
OpenAI unveils a five-tier system to measure progress towards surpassing human performance with AI. The system ranges from conversational AI to advanced AI capable of operating organizations. The company plans to share these levels with investors and stakeholders.
OpenAI has introduced a five-tier system to measure its progress toward developing artificial intelligence (AI) capable of surpassing human performance, reported Bloomberg. This move aims to provide clearer insight into the company’s approach to AI safety and its vision for the future. The classification system was unveiled to employees during an all-hands meeting, an OpenAI spokesperson confirmed.