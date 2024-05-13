OpenAI unveils GPT-4o, a faster, more efficient and smarter AI platform: All you need to know
OpenAI launches GPT-4o, featuring enhanced speed, efficiency, and integration. With a dedicated desktop app, users can seamlessly incorporate GPT-4o, benefiting from expanded language support, memory functionality, and reduced costs.
OpenAI, a pioneer in artificial intelligence research, has officially launched GPT-4o, marking a significant leap forward in AI capabilities. The latest iteration of their renowned AI model promises enhanced speed, efficiency, and integration, poised to revolutionize user experiences across text, vision, and audio formats.