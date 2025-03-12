OpenAI wants businesses to build their own AI agents
SummaryThe artificial intelligence startup released a platform that lets companies create their own AI bots for tasks like customer service and financial analysis.
AI agents aren’t yet trusted by enterprises for high-stakes tasks like financial transactions or hiring new workers. OpenAI hopes that will start to change as its AI—especially its so-called reasoning models—improve.
