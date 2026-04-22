OpenAI plans up to $1.5B investment in $10B DeployCo with PE firms to accelerate enterprise AI adoption

OpenAI is in discussions to commit up to $1.5 billion to a new joint venture with private equity firms aimed at accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence tools across enterprises, the Reuters reported.

The proposed venture, internally referred to as “DeployCo”, is expected to be valued at around $10 billion. OpenAI is likely to initially invest about $500 million in equity, with the deal potentially closing as early as May, the report said.

The joint venture is designed to deploy OpenAI’s technology across companies owned or managed by private equity firms, creating a scaled distribution channel for its enterprise offerings. Investors including TPG, Bain Capital, Advent International, Brookfield, and Goanna Capital are expected to collectively commit about $4 billion to the venture over a five-year period.

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As part of the arrangement, OpenAI is said to be offering investors a guaranteed annual return of 17.5%, an aggressive benchmark that underscores its push to secure long-term capital and drive adoption. The company is also expected to retain significant control through super-voting shares, ensuring it maintains influence over key strategic decisions.

The report added that OpenAI could invest an additional $1 billion in the venture over time, increasing its exposure as the platform scales.

The discussions come as artificial intelligence companies increasingly prioritise enterprise adoption as a key growth driver. Partnerships with private equity firms provide access to large portfolios of companies, enabling faster integration of AI tools into business operations.

Such structures also offer more predictable revenue streams by embedding AI solutions directly into workflows, moving beyond traditional licensing or subscription-based models.

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OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Reuters.