OpenAI’s $300 million Glass Imaging deal signals bigger push into consumer hardware

OpenAI has acquired smartphone camera technology company Glass Imaging in a deal valued at more than $300 million, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The acquisition adds another hardware-driven company to OpenAI's expanding list of businesses as it continues to experiment with new consumer hardware.

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Glass Imaging was established in 2019 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California, with a reported $30 million in total investment. OpenAI has not yet officially revealed plans for using Glass Imaging's technology.

Former Apple engineers founded Glass Imaging Founded by Ziv Attar and Tom Bishop, two former Apple engineers who also worked on camera technology at the company. The two were allegedly working on Apple's Portrait Mode feature for the startup.

Glass Imaging's main business is enhancing photos captured by smartphones, using a combination of camera hardware, software, and artificial intelligence. Its technology is based on neural networks trained for each camera system to enhance images as they are taken, not just by AI editing after the picture is shot.

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Honor has used startup's camera technology The company has also been involved in a Zoom imaging device that could overcome the physical constraints of the smartphone camera. The company's approach is to provide the image quality users could expect from a larger dedicated camera.

Glass Imaging’s technology has already been used in smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer Honor. The founders spoke to Computer Vision News in an interview in 2022 about the difficulties involved in enhancing smartphone cameras while keeping in mind the restricted room inside the phones today.

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Acquisition could support OpenAI’s hardware plans The acquisition of OpenAI is part of a string of other consumer hardware investments by the startup. It's been associated with several potential devices, such as smartphones, earbuds, and other AI solutions.

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OpenAI is also working with former Apple design chief Jony Ive. OpenAI merged its hardware operations with Ive's in 2025, when it acquired Ive's hardware startup, io, for $6.5 billion.

The Glass Imaging acquisition could give OpenAI access to expertise in computational photography and smartphone camera systems as it develops its own hardware strategy. The deal comes as part of OpenAI's acquisition activity. The company recently purchased an internet talk show called TBPN, as well as an open-source developer tools startup.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.