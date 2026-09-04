OpenAI's ChatGPT Astra explained: What it is, features, plans, benefits and how it differs from previous models

OpenAI has released its newest and most powerful AI model, GPT-6 Astra, which places a main focus on computer-related tasks, coding, research and complex professional tasks. Astra is not just a tool for answering questions but a tool that can execute multiple steps of work on a computer. It is now available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users and will be rolling out over the next few days.
It is a major step up from the previous-generation GPT-5.6 Sol. According to OpenAI, Astra offers enhanced reasoning capabilities, better task execution and improved user intent understanding. It can access websites, interact with documents and spreadsheets, develop software, analyse data and automate computer-based processes with minimal human interaction.
GPT-6 Astra is OpenAI's latest and greatest model for complex, end-to-end tasks. It is designed to work through a problem, rather than just provide an answer, and to apply tools to complete the task.
Key capabilities include:
According to OpenAI, Astra can perform online research, fill out online forms, update CRM data, organise calendars and more.
Compared to GPT-5.6 Sol, the model provides significant improvements on several of OpenAI's tests. On ARC-AGI-3, Astra scored 99.9%, compared with 7.8% for GPT-5.6 Sol. Astra outperformed its predecessor with a 72.6% rating on OSWORLD 2.0, a computer-use test.
OpenAI also mentions that the API version has a 1.05 million-token context window, which makes it more appropriate for large projects and long-running workflows, whereas Astra is better for smaller workflows.
|Professional
|GPT‑6 Astra
|GPT‑5.6 Sol
|Claude Fable 5.1
|Claude Fable 5
|Claude Opus 5
|Gemini 3.8 Flash
|AutomationBench
|41.4%
|18.1%
|31.4%
|17.4%
|26.9%
|-
|BenchCAD
|95.9%
|83.3%
|84.3% 4
|67.5% 4
|82.1% 4
|-
|BrowseComp
|91.5%
|90.4%
|-
|87.4%
|90.8%
|-
|OpenScore String Quartets (1 - OMR-NED)
|0.84
|0.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Internal Design Tasks
|50.0%
|47.4%
|-
|35.8%
|-
|-
|Internal Data Science Tasks
|40.9%
|30.5%
|-
|34.7%
|-
|-
|Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index v4.1.1
|61.2
|60.9
|65.7
|62.1
|63.1
|58.7
The biggest difference is execution.
OpenAI claims Astra will be rolled out to Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users. Astra Pro is available for Pro, Business and Enterprise plans, while Enterprise administrators can control access. All usage is covered under the current subscriptions, and more can be purchased for additional usage. GPT-6 Astra is also accessible to developers via the OpenAI API and Amazon Bedrock.
Astra may be able to streamline repetitive work for users, especially for those who deal with complicated tasks. Its functionality for running software and executing multi-step workflows may be more impactful for developers and businesses.
To put it simply, GPT-6 Astra isn't just a more intelligent chatbot. OpenAI is positioning it as an AI system that can reason, use computers and get work done.