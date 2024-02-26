 OpenAI's ChatGPT unveils game-changing widget for better smartphone interaction | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 26 2024 14:38:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.25 -1.55%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 288.70 2.30%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.90 -0.41%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,431.30 0.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.80 0.05%
Business News/ Ai / OpenAI's ChatGPT unveils game-changing widget for better smartphone interaction
BackBack

OpenAI's ChatGPT unveils game-changing widget for better smartphone interaction

 Livemint

OpenAI's ChatGPT widget for Android smartphones provides easy access to text, voice, and video queries, enhancing user interaction with the AI chatbot. This feature, available in app version 1.2024.052, aims to revolutionize user engagement despite current inaccessibility in version 1.2024.045.

For representation purposes only (HT_PRINT)Premium
For representation purposes only (HT_PRINT)

OpenAI's renowned AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has unveiled a new feature for Android smartphones, introducing a convenient home screen widget. This addition marks the latest advancement in OpenAI's efforts to enhance user experience amidst fierce competition, notably from Google Gemini, a recent entrant in the smartphone assistant arena.

The widget, disclosed by Android Central contributor Mishaal Rahman in an X post, expands ChatGPT's accessibility by providing users with quick access directly from their home screens. Offering a range of options, including shortcuts for text, voice, and video queries, the ChatGPT widget streamlines interaction with the AI chatbot.

Notably, the widget facilitates the initiation of conversation mode, enabling seamless interaction with ChatGPT without navigating away from the home screen. Rolled out in app version 1.2024.052, the widget is poised to revolutionize user engagement with the AI platform.

However, it is worth mentioning that despite the anticipation surrounding this feature, it remains inaccessible in the current version, 1.2024.045, available on the Google Play Store. This discrepancy suggests that the widget may still be in the beta phase, awaiting a widespread release.

Meanwhile, in another breakthrough into generative artificial intelligence, the maker of ChatGPT has also recently unveiled a new tool that can instantly make short videos in response to written commands. Microsoft-backed OpenAI's new text-to-video generator is called Sora. While big tech giants like Google and Meta have demonstrated similar technology in the past, OpenAI has gone way ahead in terms of quality.

Following the announcement about Sora software, a social media user told OpenAI CEO Sam Altman “Sam please don’t make me homeless", he replied, “will generate you a video, what would you like?". The user recommended, “Hmmm, a monkey playing chess in a park". Immediately, the CEO of OpenAI shared a high-quality video by Sora on the X platform.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Feb 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App