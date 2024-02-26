OpenAI's renowned AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has unveiled a new feature for Android smartphones, introducing a convenient home screen widget. This addition marks the latest advancement in OpenAI's efforts to enhance user experience amidst fierce competition, notably from Google Gemini, a recent entrant in the smartphone assistant arena.

The widget, disclosed by Android Central contributor Mishaal Rahman in an X post, expands ChatGPT's accessibility by providing users with quick access directly from their home screens. Offering a range of options, including shortcuts for text, voice, and video queries, the ChatGPT widget streamlines interaction with the AI chatbot.

Notably, the widget facilitates the initiation of conversation mode, enabling seamless interaction with ChatGPT without navigating away from the home screen. Rolled out in app version 1.2024.052, the widget is poised to revolutionize user engagement with the AI platform.

However, it is worth mentioning that despite the anticipation surrounding this feature, it remains inaccessible in the current version, 1.2024.045, available on the Google Play Store. This discrepancy suggests that the widget may still be in the beta phase, awaiting a widespread release.

Meanwhile, in another breakthrough into generative artificial intelligence, the maker of ChatGPT has also recently unveiled a new tool that can instantly make short videos in response to written commands. Microsoft-backed OpenAI's new text-to-video generator is called Sora. While big tech giants like Google and Meta have demonstrated similar technology in the past, OpenAI has gone way ahead in terms of quality.

Following the announcement about Sora software, a social media user told OpenAI CEO Sam Altman “Sam please don’t make me homeless", he replied, “will generate you a video, what would you like?". The user recommended, “Hmmm, a monkey playing chess in a park". Immediately, the CEO of OpenAI shared a high-quality video by Sora on the X platform.

