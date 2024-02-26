OpenAI's ChatGPT unveils game-changing widget for better smartphone interaction
OpenAI's ChatGPT widget for Android smartphones provides easy access to text, voice, and video queries, enhancing user interaction with the AI chatbot. This feature, available in app version 1.2024.052, aims to revolutionize user engagement despite current inaccessibility in version 1.2024.045.
OpenAI's renowned AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has unveiled a new feature for Android smartphones, introducing a convenient home screen widget. This addition marks the latest advancement in OpenAI's efforts to enhance user experience amidst fierce competition, notably from Google Gemini, a recent entrant in the smartphone assistant arena.