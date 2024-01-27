In response to user feedback regarding task incompleteness, OpenAI has announced the release of GPT-4 Turbo, a highly anticipated upgrade designed to excel in tasks like code generation while addressing concerns raised by users. The unveiling of GPT-4 Turbo follows recent complaints about the perceived 'laziness' of its predecessor in completing prompted tasks.

In a recent blog post, OpenAI confirmed the launch of GPT-4 Turbo, a version tailored specifically to mitigate instances of incomplete task execution observed in its predecessor. Despite the acknowledgment of this update, the company has chosen not to disclose specific details regarding the modifications made to GPT-4 Turbo.

The discontent among users, who attributed the refusal to complete tasks to the lack of updates in GPT-4, prompted OpenAI to clarify that the update is for GPT-4 Turbo. This advanced version was trained on information as recent as April 2023 and is currently available in preview. Users of the standard GPT-4, relying on data up to September 2021, may still encounter issues related to 'laziness.'

According to OpenAI, more than 70 percent of users using GPT-4 through its API have already transitioned to GPT-4 Turbo, attracted by its more up-to-date knowledge base. OpenAI has reassured users that further updates for GPT-4 Turbo are in development, with the commitment of making it generally available, including GPT-4 Turbo with vision. This enhanced functionality will empower users to tackle more intricate multimodal prompts, including text-to-image generation.

Alongside the unveiling of GPT-4 Turbo, OpenAI has introduced smaller artificial intelligence models called embeddings. These embeddings, described as numerical sequences representing ideas within content, are pivotal in applications utilizing retrieval-augmented generation. OpenAI has rolled out two fresh models, namely text-embedding-3-small and the more powerful text-embedding-3-large, which are presently accessible for utilization.

To recall, OpenAI had announced its GPT 4 Turbo - at its first developer conference in San Francisco last year.

