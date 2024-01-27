OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo: A shift to faster AI, trained on data up to April 2023: Details
OpenAI has released GPT-4 Turbo, an upgrade designed to address task incompleteness and code generation. The company has not disclosed specific modifications made to GPT-4 Turbo.
