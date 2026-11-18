OpenAI’s GPT-6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol are now available in GitHub Copilot, bringing improvements in agentic coding, code reviews and complex software development tasks. The models were announced today, 18 November, to enable developers to pinpoint defects in their code more precisely, solve multi-step tasks and save tokens, according to OpenAI's official announcement.

It is being rolled out to GitHub Copilot Pro, Max, Business and Enterprise subscribers. Both models achieved improved performance in initial code review tests when compared with their predecessors, GitHub says. GPT-6.2 Astra is optimized for advanced coding and terminal-based tasks, whereas GPT-6.2 Sol is geared towards intricate agentic workflows and comprehensive code reviews.

GPT-6.2 Astra focuses on advanced coding and professional tasks GPT-6.2 Astra is built for certain professional tasks, such as software development, scientific research or computer-based tasks, according to OpenAI's announcement on 17 November. The model can create more well-designed presentations, spreadsheets and documents and adhere to previously established models, the company said.

OpenAI also claimed to have enhanced coding capabilities, including website development, gaming and 3D design. On the Agents' Last Exam benchmark, which evaluates multi-step professional tasks, GPT-6.2 Astra scored 5.2 percentage points higher than GPT-6 Astra. It also set a new record on Terminal-Bench-Science 0.1, improving by 9 points over its predecessor.

GPT-6.2 Sol improves everyday coding and agentic workflows GPT-6.2 Sol aims to be a more efficient model for general professional and technical tasks. It enhances reasoning, coding and multi-step workflows without increasing operational costs.

OpenAI said that GPT-6.2 Sol beat GPT-6.2 Astra by only 0.5 points on Cognition's FrontierCode 2.0 test, and the price was roughly 20 times cheaper. The model also outperformed GPT-6 Astra on OpenAI's LifeVal evaluation, a real-world, everyday task evaluation.

OpenAI reduces API costs and strengthens safety measures OpenAI has reduced the input and output token rates for the new GPT-6.2 Astra model API by 20% compared to the GPT-6 Astra model. It costs $8 million per input token, $0.40 million per cached input token and $40 million per output token. GPT-6.2 Sol retains the pricing of its predecessor, GPT-6.1 Sol, at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens.

The company has also added more robust security protection to both models due to their enhanced cybersecurity features. According to OpenAI's GPT-6.2 system card, both models meet its critical threshold for cybersecurity and a high threshold for biological and chemical capabilities. Further restrictions and monitoring are implemented to minimize potential misuse.