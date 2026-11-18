OpenAI’s GPT-6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol are now available in GitHub Copilot, bringing improvements in agentic coding, code reviews and complex software development tasks. The models were announced today, 18 November, to enable developers to pinpoint defects in their code more precisely, solve multi-step tasks and save tokens, according to OpenAI's official announcement.

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It is being rolled out to GitHub Copilot Pro, Max, Business and Enterprise subscribers. Both models achieved improved performance in initial code review tests when compared with their predecessors, GitHub says. GPT-6.2 Astra is optimized for advanced coding and terminal-based tasks, whereas GPT-6.2 Sol is geared towards intricate agentic workflows and comprehensive code reviews.

GPT-6.2 Astra focuses on advanced coding and professional tasks GPT-6.2 Astra is built for certain professional tasks, such as software development, scientific research or computer-based tasks, according to OpenAI's announcement on 17 November. The model can create more well-designed presentations, spreadsheets and documents and adhere to previously established models, the company said.

OpenAI also claimed to have enhanced coding capabilities, including website development, gaming and 3D design. On the Agents' Last Exam benchmark, which evaluates multi-step professional tasks, GPT-6.2 Astra scored 5.2 percentage points higher than GPT-6 Astra. It also set a new record on Terminal-Bench-Science 0.1, improving by 9 points over its predecessor.

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GPT-6.2 Sol improves everyday coding and agentic workflows GPT-6.2 Sol aims to be a more efficient model for general professional and technical tasks. It enhances reasoning, coding and multi-step workflows without increasing operational costs.

OpenAI said that GPT-6.2 Sol beat GPT-6.2 Astra by only 0.5 points on Cognition's FrontierCode 2.0 test, and the price was roughly 20 times cheaper. The model also outperformed GPT-6 Astra on OpenAI's LifeVal evaluation, a real-world, everyday task evaluation.

OpenAI reduces API costs and strengthens safety measures OpenAI has reduced the input and output token rates for the new GPT-6.2 Astra model API by 20% compared to the GPT-6 Astra model. It costs $8 million per input token, $0.40 million per cached input token and $40 million per output token. GPT-6.2 Sol retains the pricing of its predecessor, GPT-6.1 Sol, at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens.

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The company has also added more robust security protection to both models due to their enhanced cybersecurity features. According to OpenAI's GPT-6.2 system card, both models meet its critical threshold for cybersecurity and a high threshold for biological and chemical capabilities. Further restrictions and monitoring are implemented to minimize potential misuse.

Meanwhile, GitHub confirmed the models' availability in Copilot through its 17 November changelog. It's available in these apps: Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio, Copilot CLI, JetBrains IDEs, Xcode and other supported platforms. The rollout will be gradual and available only on a case-by-case basis, with support from business and enterprise administrators on GitHub, the company said.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.