OpenAI’s not-so-secret weapon in winning business customers? ChatGPT
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Apr 2024, 01:16 PM IST
SummaryThe maker of ChatGPT said 600,000 individuals pay for its ChatGPT business products—presenting an opportunity for OpenAI to win bigger company deals as it faces stiffer competition.
OpenAI is aiming to use its popular chatbot ChatGPT—it said 600,000 individuals pay for business versions of it—as a way to gain an entry into businesses and sell them its enterprise artificial-intelligence services.
