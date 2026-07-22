OpenAI’s Planned Cloud Spending Hits $750 Billion as Computing Efforts Ramp Up

OpenAI is scaling up its data-center ambitions—and its budget for spending on them.
The artificial-intelligence company has raised its projected spending on computing power to around $750 billion through 2030, up from a projection of roughly $600 billion earlier this year, according to a person with knowledge of its projections.
The increase reflects new agreements with cloud-computing providers as OpenAI races to lock up the enormous amounts of computing capacity it needs to develop and run its AI models. OpenAI’s spending on cloud computing has become a central focus of Chief Executive Sam Altman’s leadership team and has been a source of tension between him and his chief financial officer, Sarah Friar, ahead of the company’s planned initial public offering.