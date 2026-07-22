OpenAI’s Planned Cloud Spending Hits $750 Billion as Computing Efforts Ramp Up

The company said Wednesday it would invest $20 billion to kick off a data center called Project Camellia, in Effingham County, Ga. Sachin Katti, OpenAI’s vice president of compute strategy, said the company has contracted with utility Georgia Power to receive 3.2 gigawatts of power between 2028 and 2032. The project represents the first site in which OpenAI is the lead designer and developer. At its other sites, OpenAI rents chips from cloud providers such as Oracle and Amazon Web Services.