OpenAI's Sora AI tool will be released to the public this year, reveals CTO Mira Murati
The tool's pending release to the public is anticipated, with plans to include audio for a more realistic touch. Privacy and ethical usage are key priorities.
OpenAI's much-anticipated text-to-video generation tool, Sora, has been creating waves in the tech world ever since its announcement by CEO Sam Altman last month. The tool, which boasts groundbreaking capabilities, has captivated social media users with its ability to generate videos from text prompts.