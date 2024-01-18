 Over 70% of Indian retailers plan to adopt Gen AI over next 12 months: EY survey | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 18 2024 13:06:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.30 -1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,498.65 -2.49%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 300.00 -3.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 814.75 1.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 627.45 0.21%
Business News/ Ai / Over 70% of Indian retailers plan to adopt Gen AI over next 12 months: EY survey
Back Back

Over 70% of Indian retailers plan to adopt Gen AI over next 12 months: EY survey

 Suneera Tandon

Of those surveyed in India, 6% have already implemented Gen AI, while 71% in the retail sector plan to adopt it within the next 12 months, underscoring its perceived value.

Of those surveyed, 76% said they foresee AI having the greatest impact on customer experience, followed by its impact on product innovation (65%), cost reduction (54%), and the entire value chain (50%).Premium
Of those surveyed, 76% said they foresee AI having the greatest impact on customer experience, followed by its impact on product innovation (65%), cost reduction (54%), and the entire value chain (50%).

Over 70% of Indian retailers plan to adopt Gen AI over the next 12 months, with a majority of them using it to improve customer experience, drive innovation and lower costs, according to a survey released by EY on Thursday.

Traditionally, the industry has relied on data to predict consumer behaviour and handle inventories. Of those surveyed in India, 6% have already implemented Gen AI, while 71% in the retail sector plan to adopt it within the next 12 months, underscoring its perceived value.

Current global retail investments in AI, pegged at $5 billion, are expected to touch $31 billion by 2028. In fact, 88% of respondents in the retail sector think Gen AI will have a medium to high impact on their retail business. According to the EY report, by 2025, Gen AI could lift the retail sector’s profitability by 20%.

"The technology does not just reduce overheads but can significantly increase sales through tailored consumer experiences. Even local retailers can provide ‘hyper-local’ personalized shopping experiences by integrating Gen AI tools," it said.

“Gen AI is not just a technological leap; it's a seismic shift in how retailers adapt, innovate, and enhance customer experiences. With 71% gearing up for adoption, it's clear that the retail landscape is on the brink of a transformative era. But as we ride this wave, privacy, ethics, and readiness take center stage. Board, CEO and CIO leadership must navigate this AI revolution, balancing innovation with responsibility to craft a future where technology not only drives profits but also enriches our shopping experiences with integrity and transparency," said Angshuman Bhattacharya, National Leader, Consumer Product and Retail Sector, EY India.

Of those surveyed, 76% said they foresee AI having the greatest impact on customer experience, followed by its impact on product innovation (65%), cost reduction (54%), and the entire value chain (50%).

Meanwhile, usage of Gen AI also raises privacy concerns with location tracking for real-time promotions, necessitating transparency in data usage. The survey indicates that 80% of organizations express low-to-moderate readiness, citing unclear use cases and a skills gap. Currently, 82% prefer partnerships with external tech providers for Gen AI implementation.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Suneera Tandon
Suneera Tandon is a New Delhi based reporter covering consumer goods for Mint. Suneera reports on fast moving consumer goods makers, retailers as well as other consumer-facing businesses such as restaurants and malls. She is deeply interested in what consumers across urban and rural India buy, wear and eat. Suneera holds a masters degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 Jan 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App