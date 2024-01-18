Over 70% of Indian retailers plan to adopt Gen AI over next 12 months: EY survey
Of those surveyed in India, 6% have already implemented Gen AI, while 71% in the retail sector plan to adopt it within the next 12 months, underscoring its perceived value.
Over 70% of Indian retailers plan to adopt Gen AI over the next 12 months, with a majority of them using it to improve customer experience, drive innovation and lower costs, according to a survey released by EY on Thursday.
