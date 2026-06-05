This isn't the first time skillsets need rework, says PageGroup CEO on AI shifts

When Nicholas Kirk, chief executive officer (CEO) of recruitment and search firm PageGroup, joined his first job as a sales executive in the 1990s, his desk had an ashtray and a telephone, pretty much defining what was ahead. A lot has changed since then, and the skillsets in demand have kept evolving. Today's ask of artificial intelligence (AI) skills is not the first time they've had to be reworked, he says.
Among other issues, in this interview with Mint, Kirk speaks about the hesitancy in the job markets and the inertia amongst CXOs to move, and how the hiring scenario in India remains strong for the firm.
Edited excerpts:
The macro environment has not been very conducive to hiring over the last one year. How has it been for your firm?
We are more optimistic now than we were over the last 8-10 months. There was about 5% growth during that period, and now 40% of the markets that we operate in have started showing spurts of growth.