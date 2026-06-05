This isn't the first time skillsets need rework, says PageGroup CEO on AI shifts

Do you see mandates taking longer to close because of hesitancy among clients?

Yes. If a candidate earlier went through three rounds of interviews for a role, it is now at least six or seven rounds. Candidates also have interviews with senior executives in global offices. The chances are that when someone goes through so many rounds of interviews, there will be at least one interviewer who disagrees with the choice. The others then do not move forward, and the search starts from scratch again.