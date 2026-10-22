Palantir expands sovereign AI push with NVIDIA as defence, construction and healthcare firms report gains

Palantir Technologies is expanding its artificial intelligence deployments across defence, construction, semiconductor supply chains and healthcare, as companies seek greater control over their data and AI systems.
The company announced new deployments involving L3Harris, McCarthy Building Companies, NVIDIA, Ondas, Regna AI and Tampa General Hospital, using Palantir’s software alongside NVIDIA’s open AI models.
The reported results include a 95% cost reduction in L3Harris’s early tests, estimated annual savings of 30,000 hours at McCarthy and a 22-fold reduction in AI latency at Tampa General Hospital. These figures were reported by the companies and have not been independently verified.
Sovereign AI refers to systems that allow organisations to develop and operate AI using their own data, infrastructure and controls. It can be particularly relevant for defence contractors, hospitals and businesses handling sensitive information.
Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), Foundry and Ontology products provide the software infrastructure for these deployments. NVIDIA’s Nemotron open models are being used to develop specialised applications.
Defence technology company L3Harris has unified more than 30 enterprise resource planning systems using Palantir’s software, generating approximately 3.5 million data connections and more than 5,000 scheduled data feeds.
The company is working with Palantir to develop AI models trained on its proprietary data, with applications spanning defence operations and mission systems.
Construction company McCarthy Building Companies has trained and benchmarked AI models using more than 100,000 production requests for information, which help project teams clarify construction plans and specifications.
The company is using AI to identify emerging risks and draft subcontractor contract language. It estimates that an AI-assisted workflow for contract drafting will save 30,000 hours annually.
NVIDIA is using Palantir’s AIP platform and post-trained Nemotron models to identify potential supply chain constraints earlier and assess alternatives. The system aims to shorten the time between semiconductor wafer production and deployment.
Ondas is launching Regna AI, which will use Palantir’s platform and NVIDIA’s open-weight models to develop specialised AI applications for governments, defence organisations and enterprises.
The technology is intended to support mission planning, intelligence and autonomous operations, including applications involving drones and other surveillance platforms. Customers will retain control over their data, models and infrastructure.
Tampa General Hospital is using Palantir’s software for applications including patient flow, nurse staffing and identifying early signs of sepsis.
The hospital has fine-tuned an NVIDIA Nemotron model to classify AI traffic according to its privacy and risk standards. It reported a 7% improvement in model performance and a 22-fold reduction in latency.