Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas touts new feature revealing Indian politicians’ stock holdings—How will it work?

Indians using Perplexity AI could soon able to see politicians' stock holdings in various companies, with the San Francisco-headquartered artificial intelligence firm slated to launch the feature in the coming weeks.

The confirmation came from Perplexity AI's Indian-origin CEO Aravind Srinivas, who took to X to announce that Indian politicians' holdings would become available on Perplexity Finance soon.

Responding to a query by an X user on how to track investments by Indian politicians in various companies, Srinivas wrote, "Holdings of Indian politicians coming in a few weeks."

As it stands, Perplexity Finance allows users to check holdings and trading activity of American politicians, something that netizens deem is essential for transparency.

How to check holdings and trading activity of US politicians? Perplexity Finance currently allows two ways for users to track the trading activities and holdings of US politicians.

The first is an in-company search: users can select a company listed in US exchanges, and under holders, they can take a separate look at politicians, institutional lenders, and insiders.

For instance, if one were to check for politicians' holdings in Amazon Inc, they simply need to head to the company page, go to 'Holders' and select 'Politicians': a quick glance reveals Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Ron Wyden, Ed Case, and Republicans Tim Scott Rick Allen, Kevin Hern to name a few among Amazon's many stock holders.

The feature also shows the amounts invested by these politicians.

Screenshot from Perplexity Finance showing American politicians' holdings in Amazon Inc.

Beyond holdings, Perplexity Finance also shows the recent trading activity of politicians, institutional lenders, and insiders in that company.

For Amazon Inc, again, a quick glance reveals that among politicians, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene bought stocks between $1,000 to $5,000 thrice in October 2025.

Screenshot from Perplexity Finance showing recent trading activity in Amazon Inc by American politicians.

This can be done for most major listed companies in the US.

The second method in which this can be done is by directly searching for a politician.

Screenshot from Perplexity Finance showing recent trading activities of American politicians.

As can be seen above, this method allows users to see politicians' trading activity across companies in a chronological order.

How does Perplexity AI track holdings and trading activities of politicians? Perplexity Finance provides the aforementioned data based on financial disclosure filings from the US Congress, Senate, and government ethics bodies, which are are the primary documents for tracking politicians’ stock trades and holdings.

For India, Perplexity Finance is likely to glean insights and data from annual assets and liabilities declarations by politicians, which are required under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013. Election affidavits, Sebi-mandated disclosures, as well as contribution reports, audited annual financial statements, and election expenditure documents submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by political parties could also be leveraged.

A similar system for India; 'make or break' for Perplexity? Perplexity CEO Srinivas' promise that a similar system will be launched for India is certainly a big development and, if successful, is likely to bring in much-needed transparency in the financial transactions of politicians in the world's largest democracy.

Netizens, commenting on Srinivas' post, also felt the feature was needed.

"Excited to see real financial disclosures soon,' commented on user on the Perplexity AI CEO's post.

"What? 🤯This is absolutely unbelievable 🔥(sic)," commented another.

Users also said that if the feature is indeed launched, they would get Perplexity.

"Please make it fast!," wrote on user, while another commented, "Holy shmoly! Maybe I need to get Perplexity!!!"

That said, some netizens remained skeptical about the efficacy of such a system in India, with many pointing out that Indian politicians typically don't invest using their own name.

"Mostly, they hold their assets on relatives or benami names (sic)," wrote a user.

"This will make or break you for Indian market (sic)," wrote another.

Others, meanwhile, feared that a transparent system of financial disclosures could even get Perplexity banned in the sub-continent.

"Aravind, better not to get into dirty waters with the Babus. Otherwise, the public might have to lose another great product to ‘policy’," wrote a user.

When will the feature be launched in India? Although Srinivas has confirmed that the feature will indeed be launched in India, he has given no concrete timeline.