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AI Tool of the Week: this Perplexity feature turns your inbox into an AI workspace

Jaspreet BindraAnuj Magazine
2 min read5 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Perplexity's Computer in Email simplifies workflow by enabling users to forward emails and attachments to an AI tool.
Perplexity's Computer in Email simplifies workflow by enabling users to forward emails and attachments to an AI tool.(Pexel)
Summary

What if your inbox could hand work straight to AI? Perplexity’s Computer in Email lets you forward an email and its attachments to an AI agent, which reads the thread and gets to work.

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The AI tool we unlocked today is: Perplexity Computer in Email

The AI tool we unlocked today is: Perplexity Computer in Email

What problem does it solve?

Here is a pain point most professionals hit several times a week: someone emails you a document, a spreadsheet or a contract redline and asks you to do something with it.

What problem does it solve?

Here is a pain point most professionals hit several times a week: someone emails you a document, a spreadsheet or a contract redline and asks you to do something with it.

To get AI help, you first download the attachment, open a separate AI tool in another tab, log in, upload the file and retype context that was already sitting right there in the email.

Computer in Email skips that entire loop. You forward the email you already have, attachments included, straight to computer@perplexity.com, and it reads the full thread along with every file attached to it.

No downloading. No separate login. No re-explaining what the email already said.

How to access

computer@perplexity.com, available now to all Perplexity Computer users.

What can it do?

Skip the app switch: Kick off a full agent task without opening a browser tab or logging into anything separate.

Keep the paper trail: Deliverables land in the same thread as the request, so the record and the result never split apart.

Carry your context forward: Team terminology, prior decisions and preferred formats built up in earlier sessions apply automatically.

Example

A private equity associate is reviewing a target company before a Friday partner meeting, and the data room files have been arriving all week as attachments on one long email thread.

  • Prompt the content: Forward that entire thread, CIM and data room files still attached, to computer@perplexity.com with "Build a first-pass LBO model from the attached documents."
  • Request the output format: Add "send it back as an Excel file" and the model returns as a downloadable attachment
  • Specify structure: Ask it to "separate the sensitivity analysis onto its own tab" and the layout follows
  • Add formatting cues: Request "label all assumptions in a highlighted column" so reviewers can spot inputs at a glance

What makes Computer in Email special?

  • No new interface to learn: The inbox is the app; there is nothing new to open or log into
  • Full audit trail included: Every email task creates a real Computer session with the same steps and record as one run on the web
  • Verified by sender, not by inbox: Computer checks who sent the task and runs it only with that person's own access, keeping permissions intact

Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Jaspreet Bindra

Jaspreet Bindra is a founder of AI&Beyond and the author of ‘The Tech Whisperer’.

Anuj Magazine

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeAIAI Tool of the Week: this Perplexity feature turns your inbox into an AI workspace

AI Tool of the Week: this Perplexity feature turns your inbox into an AI workspace

Jaspreet BindraAnuj Magazine
2 min read5 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Perplexity's Computer in Email simplifies workflow by enabling users to forward emails and attachments to an AI tool.
Perplexity's Computer in Email simplifies workflow by enabling users to forward emails and attachments to an AI tool.(Pexel)
Summary

What if your inbox could hand work straight to AI? Perplexity’s Computer in Email lets you forward an email and its attachments to an AI agent, which reads the thread and gets to work.

Gift this article

The AI tool we unlocked today is: Perplexity Computer in Email

The AI tool we unlocked today is: Perplexity Computer in Email

What problem does it solve?

Here is a pain point most professionals hit several times a week: someone emails you a document, a spreadsheet or a contract redline and asks you to do something with it.

What problem does it solve?

Here is a pain point most professionals hit several times a week: someone emails you a document, a spreadsheet or a contract redline and asks you to do something with it.

To get AI help, you first download the attachment, open a separate AI tool in another tab, log in, upload the file and retype context that was already sitting right there in the email.

Computer in Email skips that entire loop. You forward the email you already have, attachments included, straight to computer@perplexity.com, and it reads the full thread along with every file attached to it.

No downloading. No separate login. No re-explaining what the email already said.

How to access

computer@perplexity.com, available now to all Perplexity Computer users.

What can it do?

Skip the app switch: Kick off a full agent task without opening a browser tab or logging into anything separate.

Keep the paper trail: Deliverables land in the same thread as the request, so the record and the result never split apart.

Carry your context forward: Team terminology, prior decisions and preferred formats built up in earlier sessions apply automatically.

Example

A private equity associate is reviewing a target company before a Friday partner meeting, and the data room files have been arriving all week as attachments on one long email thread.

  • Prompt the content: Forward that entire thread, CIM and data room files still attached, to computer@perplexity.com with "Build a first-pass LBO model from the attached documents."
  • Request the output format: Add "send it back as an Excel file" and the model returns as a downloadable attachment
  • Specify structure: Ask it to "separate the sensitivity analysis onto its own tab" and the layout follows
  • Add formatting cues: Request "label all assumptions in a highlighted column" so reviewers can spot inputs at a glance

What makes Computer in Email special?

  • No new interface to learn: The inbox is the app; there is nothing new to open or log into
  • Full audit trail included: Every email task creates a real Computer session with the same steps and record as one run on the web
  • Verified by sender, not by inbox: Computer checks who sent the task and runs it only with that person's own access, keeping permissions intact

Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jaspreet Bindra

Jaspreet Bindra is a founder of AI&Beyond and the author of ‘The Tech Whisperer’.

Anuj Magazine

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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