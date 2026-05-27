Phoenix built an empire of cubicle jobs. AI is coming to tear it down.

All around this desert city’s sprawling metro area, low-rise office parks with tinted windows and vast parking lots stretch to the horizon. This is America’s back office.
Abundant land and cheap labor made Phoenix a premier place for companies to stash lower-paid office workers who don’t need to be physically close to clients or headquarters. The cubicle-based jobs—customer service, data entry, payroll processing—created a vital ladder to the middle class, helping replace factory work lost to overseas competition.
Now, these white-collar jobs are fading, too, thanks to continued offshoring and, increasingly, artificial intelligence. Tens of thousands of local workers suddenly face an uncertain future.
A test grader saw her work outsourced to India. A customer-relations manager, recently laid off and his savings running low, is looking to become a bartender. Job-placement firms that supply companies with back-office workers are seeing less demand and are cutting their own staff, too. Those who still have jobs are increasingly leery of automation, even as it’s become an unavoidable part of their days.