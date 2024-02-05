Power Corrupts, Absolutely
SummaryA global government to monitor AI? That sounds great to those obsessed with control.
On a recent podcast with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, two-time OpenAI CEO Sam Altman suggested that a “global regulatory body" was needed to monitor artificial intelligence. This is a colossally dumb idea. But Mr. Gates doubled down: “If the key is to stop the entire world from doing something dangerous, you’d almost want global government." Wait, global what? Mr. Altman responded, “That feels possible to me." Oh no. In fact, of his 2023 world tour meeting heads of state, Mr. Altman noted, “there was almost universal support for it." Well of course there was. Demand for power is insatiable. (Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI.)