Power Corrupts, Absolutely

On a recent podcast with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, two-time OpenAI CEO Sam Altman suggested that a “global regulatory body" was needed to monitor artificial intelligence. This is a colossally dumb idea. But Mr. Gates doubled down: “If the key is to stop the entire world from doing something dangerous, you’d almost want global government." Wait, global what? Mr. Altman responded, “That feels possible to me." Oh no. In fact, of his 2023 world tour meeting heads of state, Mr. Altman noted, “there was almost universal support for it." Well of course there was. Demand for power is insatiable. (Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI.)

Governments don’t like to govern, but they like to control. Human freedom always takes a back seat. I’m reminded of something P.J. O’Rourke told me in 2009: “Think about the kid-has-to-put-a-hockey-helmet-on-to-answer-the-phone society we live in now. Government is filled with people who come and tell you that everything you do is bad for you, bad for other people, insensitive, divisive, harms the climate, unsustainable, leaves too large a carbon footprint, tangles things in the tuna nets that shouldn’t be tangled in them. Whatever. They’ve always got some reason to tell you what to do."

Why? “Government is just a form of bullying for weaklings," O’Rourke said. “Politics is the art of achieving power and prestige without merit." Bingo.

Adam Smith wrote in “The Theory of Moral Sentiments" (1759) that government bureaucrats think they “can arrange the different members of a great society with as much ease as the hand arranges the different pieces upon a chessboard." But Smith notes on “the great chessboard of human society, every single piece has a principle of motion of its own." Freedom.

The more you look, the less government can be trusted. Anthony Fauci foisted the 6-foot social-distancing requirement on all of us during the pandemic. How did he come up with 6 feet? Science? Dr. Fauci now admits it “sort of just appeared." What else has been pulled out of thin air?

The problem with government is that the people in power, especially presidents, become the single point of failure. Treasury Secretary Henry Morgenthau wrote in his diary on Nov. 4, 1933, that he and President Franklin D. Roosevelt raised the price of gold by 21 cents, because “it is a lucky number." It sort of just appeared.

As president, Donald Trump tweeted “I am a Tariff Man" before imposing tariffs willy nilly. Now he proposes 10% tariffs on all imports and perhaps 60% on goods from China. And what about the Biden administration’s naked politics of pausing new permits for liquefied natural gas exports last month as a sop to greenies? That’s dangerous. We need to reduce the power of the executive branch.

A January Washington Post “analysis" said, “Doing your own research is a good way to end up being wrong," citing a study in Nature that says online searches might lead to believing conspiracy theories. Is it better to let government and its army of Faucis decide for you?

Government doesn’t wrap itself in glory with its own decisions. San Francisco recently abandoned plans for a $1.7 million public toilet in the Noe Valley neighborhood because it couldn’t get through its own byzantine permitting rules. In 2021 the city spent $60,000 on a tent on a city-run homeless encampment, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Now it is developing a $12,000 trash-can prototype. Red tape and incompetence are a toxic cocktail.

Plus, power corrupts—“10 held by H for the big guy"? Crony capitalism is everywhere. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired Nathan Wade as special prosecutor in the Donald Trump election interference case, paying him $650,000. Mr. Trump and other defendants moved to disqualify her on grounds that she and Mr. Wade had a romantic relationship. On Friday she filed a response to the motion in which she called the accusations “meritless" and “salacious"—and admitted her relationship with Mr. Wade.

On Jan. 17, the United Auto Workers called for higher tariffs on imported autos and parts. On Jan. 24, the union endorsed Joe Biden for president. “If our endorsements must be earned, Joe Biden has earned it," said UAW President Shawn Fain. Don’t be surprised when Mr. Biden imposes new tariffs.

I prefer limited government. Spend enough on defense to keep us safe and secure, help the truly downtrodden, do some basic research and then, as Grover Norquist so eloquently suggested, get government “down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub." For the economy, the government should set the rules of the sandbox, then get out of the way and let markets and competition do their magic.

Progress comes from loosely connected, self-interested participants communicating via price signals. This beats centralized control every time. Someone please remind Messrs. Gates and Altman that it was this freedom that enabled their success.

