AI
Strawberry: Can it unlock AI’s reasoning power?
Summary
- Project Strawberry (earlier dubbed Q*, or Q-Star) is reportedly a secret OpenAI initiative to improve AI’s reasoning and decision-making for more generalized intelligence.
OpenAI plans to release two highly-anticipated models. Orion, potentially the new GPT-5 model, is expected to be an advanced large language model (LLM), while Strawberry aims to enhance AI reasoning and problem-solving, particularly in mastering math.
