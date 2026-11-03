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Prosus looks to strengthen India bets on platforms and marketplaces

Sneha ShahMansi Verma
4 min read3 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Prosus, owned by South African technology investor Naspers Ltd, saw its core headline earnings grow 47% on-year to $7.4 billion, up from $5 billion in the previous fiscal.
Prosus, owned by South African technology investor Naspers Ltd, saw its core headline earnings grow 47% on-year to $7.4 billion, up from $5 billion in the previous fiscal.(REUTERS)
Summary

The technology-focused investment firm, which recently infused $100 million in Sachin Bansal’s fintech platform Navi, is looking to deepen its financial services thesis, Ashutosh Sharma, India head at Prosus, told Mint in an interview.

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Amsterdam-based Prosus is looking to invest in companies with platform or marketplace-led business models as it seeks to deepen its presence in India's financial services sector and other consumer-facing businesses, a senior company executive said.

Amsterdam-based Prosus is looking to invest in companies with platform or marketplace-led business models as it seeks to deepen its presence in India's financial services sector and other consumer-facing businesses, a senior company executive said.

The technology-focused investment firm, which recently infused $100 million in Sachin Bansal’s fintech platform Navi, is looking to deepen its financial services thesis, Ashutosh Sharma, India head at Prosus, told Mint in an interview.

The technology-focused investment firm, which recently infused $100 million in Sachin Bansal’s fintech platform Navi, is looking to deepen its financial services thesis, Ashutosh Sharma, India head at Prosus, told Mint in an interview.

Last week, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Prosus's $100 million (around 940 crore) investment in Navi for an 8.5% stake. The entirely primary investment, one of the first institutional capital infusions into the company, values Navi at more than 13,000 crore.

Also Read | Japanese deal rush keeps law firms busy as India bets grow

Prosus counts companies such as PayU, Vastu Finance, Mintifi and GrowXCD, among others, as part of its financial services portfolio. However, consumer-facing fintech was a missing piece [until the Navi deal], said Sharma.

“If you look at the gaps in our portfolio, most consumer categories are spoken for. In food, we have something; in quick commerce, we have something; in mobility, we now have Rapido; in travel, we have an OTA (online travel agency) through Ixigo; in e-commerce, we have Meesho; and in services, we have Urban Company. But one big gap was a consumer-facing fintech platform. PayU is in our portfolio, and we own all of PayU, but it is largely a B2B payments and B2B credit business. So, a B2C fintech platform was a missing piece in our portfolio,” Sharma said.

Founded in 2018 by Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, Navi offers UPI, credit, insurance and broking services through a single platform. For the financial year ended 31 March 2026, its operating revenue rose 16.2% year-on-year to 2,981.7 crore. The company reported a consolidated net loss of 466 crore in FY26, compared with 126.4 crore in FY25, according to Tracxn data.

Navi Finserv, the group’s lending arm, had assets under management (AUM) of 13,138 crore in FY26, which have already risen to over 23,440 crore by the middle of this year.

Also Read | Apax co-CEO bets on India's AI strengths, eyes faster investment

“The interesting thing is that it is not a monoline business. It is a multiline business. They (Navi) have a UPI business, credit, brokerage and insurance. In that sense, it is truly a platform,” Sharma said, adding that the company operates in a large market with significant platform potential.

Platforms over single-product businesses

Prosus prefers businesses that operate as platforms or marketplaces, rather than companies offering a single product or service.

“We have a very big affinity for platforms and marketplaces. Swiggy is that, Meesho is that, Rapido is that, Urban Company is that, and Ixigo is that. These types of businesses, which are platforms or marketplaces, we understand and appreciate slightly more,” Sharma said.

The investment philosophy is also reflected in Prosus’s portfolio construction. The firm, which has access to patient, long-term capital, has built concentrated positions in companies across sectors rather than spreading its investments thinly.

Also Read | Fund managers put more of their own money into funds to win LP trust

Its investment in Rapido is one example. Prosus first invested $180 million in the mobility platform in April 2022, when it was valued at $1.1 billion. Swiggy has since fully exited its 2,400 crore stake in Rapido, selling shares to Prosus and WestBridge Capital. The transaction values Rapido at around $2.5-2.7 billion, delivering nearly 2.5 times returns on Prosus’s initial investment in just over three years.

Long-term bets, IPO-ready firms

Sharma said Prosus believes India’s economic growth offers a long runway for its portfolio companies, making it worthwhile to maintain sizeable positions even as some of them enter public markets.

“If you look at GDP per capita growth or overall GDP growth in our country, despite all the headwinds around war,fuel prices and so on, I think we are growing at a very decent clip. If, for a moment, we assume that some of these global macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges don’t exist, I think we have the opportunity to grow at this pace for many years to come, probably decades," he said.

“Therefore, in my view, across most of our companies, even if they are listed, it is quite early in their earnings journey. Having concentrated positions in these companies allows us to ride this growth wave that our country presents for a few years, if not a few decades, in a meaningful way.”

Also Read | India isn't out of the AI race as private equity investors see promise

Rapido, Vastu Finance, PayU and Navi are among the late-stage companies in Prosus’s India portfolio, several of which could potentially tap the public markets as they scale.

“There is no pressure from us. But I think at least three or four companies are ready from that standpoint. When they decide to pull the trigger is something I don’t know,” Sharma said.

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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Sneha Shah

    Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

    l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

    Read Less
    Mansi Verma

    Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

    shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeAIProsus looks to strengthen India bets on platforms and marketplaces

    Prosus looks to strengthen India bets on platforms and marketplaces

    Sneha ShahMansi Verma
    4 min read3 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    Prosus, owned by South African technology investor Naspers Ltd, saw its core headline earnings grow 47% on-year to $7.4 billion, up from $5 billion in the previous fiscal.
    Prosus, owned by South African technology investor Naspers Ltd, saw its core headline earnings grow 47% on-year to $7.4 billion, up from $5 billion in the previous fiscal.(REUTERS)
    Summary

    The technology-focused investment firm, which recently infused $100 million in Sachin Bansal’s fintech platform Navi, is looking to deepen its financial services thesis, Ashutosh Sharma, India head at Prosus, told Mint in an interview.

    Gift this article

    Amsterdam-based Prosus is looking to invest in companies with platform or marketplace-led business models as it seeks to deepen its presence in India's financial services sector and other consumer-facing businesses, a senior company executive said.

    Amsterdam-based Prosus is looking to invest in companies with platform or marketplace-led business models as it seeks to deepen its presence in India's financial services sector and other consumer-facing businesses, a senior company executive said.

    The technology-focused investment firm, which recently infused $100 million in Sachin Bansal’s fintech platform Navi, is looking to deepen its financial services thesis, Ashutosh Sharma, India head at Prosus, told Mint in an interview.

    The technology-focused investment firm, which recently infused $100 million in Sachin Bansal’s fintech platform Navi, is looking to deepen its financial services thesis, Ashutosh Sharma, India head at Prosus, told Mint in an interview.

    Last week, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Prosus's $100 million (around 940 crore) investment in Navi for an 8.5% stake. The entirely primary investment, one of the first institutional capital infusions into the company, values Navi at more than 13,000 crore.

    Also Read | Japanese deal rush keeps law firms busy as India bets grow

    Prosus counts companies such as PayU, Vastu Finance, Mintifi and GrowXCD, among others, as part of its financial services portfolio. However, consumer-facing fintech was a missing piece [until the Navi deal], said Sharma.

    “If you look at the gaps in our portfolio, most consumer categories are spoken for. In food, we have something; in quick commerce, we have something; in mobility, we now have Rapido; in travel, we have an OTA (online travel agency) through Ixigo; in e-commerce, we have Meesho; and in services, we have Urban Company. But one big gap was a consumer-facing fintech platform. PayU is in our portfolio, and we own all of PayU, but it is largely a B2B payments and B2B credit business. So, a B2C fintech platform was a missing piece in our portfolio,” Sharma said.

    Founded in 2018 by Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, Navi offers UPI, credit, insurance and broking services through a single platform. For the financial year ended 31 March 2026, its operating revenue rose 16.2% year-on-year to 2,981.7 crore. The company reported a consolidated net loss of 466 crore in FY26, compared with 126.4 crore in FY25, according to Tracxn data.

    Navi Finserv, the group’s lending arm, had assets under management (AUM) of 13,138 crore in FY26, which have already risen to over 23,440 crore by the middle of this year.

    Also Read | Apax co-CEO bets on India's AI strengths, eyes faster investment

    “The interesting thing is that it is not a monoline business. It is a multiline business. They (Navi) have a UPI business, credit, brokerage and insurance. In that sense, it is truly a platform,” Sharma said, adding that the company operates in a large market with significant platform potential.

    Platforms over single-product businesses

    Prosus prefers businesses that operate as platforms or marketplaces, rather than companies offering a single product or service.

    “We have a very big affinity for platforms and marketplaces. Swiggy is that, Meesho is that, Rapido is that, Urban Company is that, and Ixigo is that. These types of businesses, which are platforms or marketplaces, we understand and appreciate slightly more,” Sharma said.

    The investment philosophy is also reflected in Prosus’s portfolio construction. The firm, which has access to patient, long-term capital, has built concentrated positions in companies across sectors rather than spreading its investments thinly.

    Also Read | Fund managers put more of their own money into funds to win LP trust

    Its investment in Rapido is one example. Prosus first invested $180 million in the mobility platform in April 2022, when it was valued at $1.1 billion. Swiggy has since fully exited its 2,400 crore stake in Rapido, selling shares to Prosus and WestBridge Capital. The transaction values Rapido at around $2.5-2.7 billion, delivering nearly 2.5 times returns on Prosus’s initial investment in just over three years.

    Long-term bets, IPO-ready firms

    Sharma said Prosus believes India’s economic growth offers a long runway for its portfolio companies, making it worthwhile to maintain sizeable positions even as some of them enter public markets.

    “If you look at GDP per capita growth or overall GDP growth in our country, despite all the headwinds around war,fuel prices and so on, I think we are growing at a very decent clip. If, for a moment, we assume that some of these global macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges don’t exist, I think we have the opportunity to grow at this pace for many years to come, probably decades," he said.

    “Therefore, in my view, across most of our companies, even if they are listed, it is quite early in their earnings journey. Having concentrated positions in these companies allows us to ride this growth wave that our country presents for a few years, if not a few decades, in a meaningful way.”

    Also Read | India isn't out of the AI race as private equity investors see promise

    Rapido, Vastu Finance, PayU and Navi are among the late-stage companies in Prosus’s India portfolio, several of which could potentially tap the public markets as they scale.

    “There is no pressure from us. But I think at least three or four companies are ready from that standpoint. When they decide to pull the trigger is something I don’t know,” Sharma said.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Sneha Shah

      Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

      l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

      Read Less
      Mansi Verma

      Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

      shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeAIProsus looks to strengthen India bets on platforms and marketplaces
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