Prosus looks to strengthen India bets on platforms and marketplaces

Amsterdam-based Prosus is looking to invest in companies with platform or marketplace-led business models as it seeks to deepen its presence in India's financial services sector and other consumer-facing businesses, a senior company executive said.
Amsterdam-based Prosus is looking to invest in companies with platform or marketplace-led business models as it seeks to deepen its presence in India's financial services sector and other consumer-facing businesses, a senior company executive said.
The technology-focused investment firm, which recently infused $100 million in Sachin Bansal’s fintech platform Navi, is looking to deepen its financial services thesis, Ashutosh Sharma, India head at Prosus, told Mint in an interview.
The technology-focused investment firm, which recently infused $100 million in Sachin Bansal’s fintech platform Navi, is looking to deepen its financial services thesis, Ashutosh Sharma, India head at Prosus, told Mint in an interview.
Last week, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Prosus's $100 million (around ₹940 crore) investment in Navi for an 8.5% stake. The entirely primary investment, one of the first institutional capital infusions into the company, values Navi at more than ₹13,000 crore.
Prosus counts companies such as PayU, Vastu Finance, Mintifi and GrowXCD, among others, as part of its financial services portfolio. However, consumer-facing fintech was a missing piece [until the Navi deal], said Sharma.
“If you look at the gaps in our portfolio, most consumer categories are spoken for. In food, we have something; in quick commerce, we have something; in mobility, we now have Rapido; in travel, we have an OTA (online travel agency) through Ixigo; in e-commerce, we have Meesho; and in services, we have Urban Company. But one big gap was a consumer-facing fintech platform. PayU is in our portfolio, and we own all of PayU, but it is largely a B2B payments and B2B credit business. So, a B2C fintech platform was a missing piece in our portfolio,” Sharma said.
Founded in 2018 by Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, Navi offers UPI, credit, insurance and broking services through a single platform. For the financial year ended 31 March 2026, its operating revenue rose 16.2% year-on-year to ₹2,981.7 crore. The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹466 crore in FY26, compared with ₹126.4 crore in FY25, according to Tracxn data.
Navi Finserv, the group’s lending arm, had assets under management (AUM) of ₹13,138 crore in FY26, which have already risen to over ₹23,440 crore by the middle of this year.
“The interesting thing is that it is not a monoline business. It is a multiline business. They (Navi) have a UPI business, credit, brokerage and insurance. In that sense, it is truly a platform,” Sharma said, adding that the company operates in a large market with significant platform potential.
Platforms over single-product businesses
Prosus prefers businesses that operate as platforms or marketplaces, rather than companies offering a single product or service.
“We have a very big affinity for platforms and marketplaces. Swiggy is that, Meesho is that, Rapido is that, Urban Company is that, and Ixigo is that. These types of businesses, which are platforms or marketplaces, we understand and appreciate slightly more,” Sharma said.
The investment philosophy is also reflected in Prosus’s portfolio construction. The firm, which has access to patient, long-term capital, has built concentrated positions in companies across sectors rather than spreading its investments thinly.
Its investment in Rapido is one example. Prosus first invested $180 million in the mobility platform in April 2022, when it was valued at $1.1 billion. Swiggy has since fully exited its ₹2,400 crore stake in Rapido, selling shares to Prosus and WestBridge Capital. The transaction values Rapido at around $2.5-2.7 billion, delivering nearly 2.5 times returns on Prosus’s initial investment in just over three years.
Long-term bets, IPO-ready firms
Sharma said Prosus believes India’s economic growth offers a long runway for its portfolio companies, making it worthwhile to maintain sizeable positions even as some of them enter public markets.
“If you look at GDP per capita growth or overall GDP growth in our country, despite all the headwinds around war,fuel prices and so on, I think we are growing at a very decent clip. If, for a moment, we assume that some of these global macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges don’t exist, I think we have the opportunity to grow at this pace for many years to come, probably decades," he said.
“Therefore, in my view, across most of our companies, even if they are listed, it is quite early in their earnings journey. Having concentrated positions in these companies allows us to ride this growth wave that our country presents for a few years, if not a few decades, in a meaningful way.”
Rapido, Vastu Finance, PayU and Navi are among the late-stage companies in Prosus’s India portfolio, several of which could potentially tap the public markets as they scale.
“There is no pressure from us. But I think at least three or four companies are ready from that standpoint. When they decide to pull the trigger is something I don’t know,” Sharma said.