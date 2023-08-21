Prosus splits food, edtech investments with separate teams1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Gautam Thakar will serve as CEO of the edtech segment, while Roger Rabalais will be CEO of food investments.
Mumbai: Prosus Ventures, formerly Naspers, an early-stage and growth investor in privately held companies, has split its food delivery and edtech investments into two separate segments each with their own dedicated leadership team, the firm said on Monday. The decision by the firm that has invested more than $6 billion in India comes after its portfolio globally, which includes India’s Swiggy and Byju’s, has grown significantly.