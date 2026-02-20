Subscribe

Quote of the day: Futurist Ray Kurzweil on AI — ‘...will be no distinction, post-Singularity, between human and machine’

Ray Kurzweil envisions a future where technology blurs the line between humans and machines. In his book, he discusses how the merger of biology and technology will eliminate distinctions between human and machine, creating a world that transcends our biological roots.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published20 Feb 2026, 12:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Ray Kurzweil, prolific inventor and futurist, envisions a future where technology would blur the line between humans and machines.
Ray Kurzweil, prolific inventor and futurist, envisions a future where technology would blur the line between humans and machines.(MIT School of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences)
AI Quick Read

Ray Kurzweil, renowned computer scientist and author, presented a vision of the 21st century as a time when computer technology would have advanced far enough to blur the distinction between man and machine, much before Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) started dominating the landscape.

In his book, “The Singularity is Near: When Humans Transcend Biology” he augured the convergence of human life with technology. He discusses how the merger of biology and technology will eliminate distinctions between human and machine, creating a world that transcends our biological roots.

Advertisement
Also Read | Quote of the day by Warren Buffett: ‘Does pay to have right role models…’

Ray Kurzweil wrote: “The Singularity will represent the culmination of the merger of our biological thinking and existence with our technology, resulting in a world that is still human but that transcends our biological roots. There will be no distinction, post-Singularity, between human and machine or between physical and virtual reality.

Emphasizing the innate human drive to surpass current physical and mental limitations through technological advancement, he added, "If you wonder what will remain unequivocally human in such a world, it’s simply this quality: ours is the species that inherently seeks to extend its physical and mental reach beyond current limitations.”

Also Read | AWS suffered outages after engineers used internal AI tools: Report

In 2000, the United States government recognized his contribution to technology, including many of his novel innovations and honoured him with National Medal of Technology, the highest honour conferred to a US citizen for achievements related to technological progress. Two years later, in 2002, he was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, established by the US Patent Office.

Advertisement

A leading developer in AI for more than six decades, he believes that the power of ideas can change the world. According to Ray Kurzweil, “There is a solution to every problem, we just have to think of it.”

Also Read | Antonio Guterres at AI Impact Summit: UN panel aims for ‘human control’ of AI

All to know about Ray Kurzweil's early life

Born on 12 February 1948 in Queens, New York, Ray Kurzweil was raised in a secular Jewish family. His parents recognised his interest in science at an early age. At age 14, he worked as a computer programmer for the Head Start program. The breakthrough in his career as an innovator came in 1965. At the International Science Fair, he secured first position for a computer program that could write music that mimicked the styles of great composers. In 1970, he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Literature from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Advertisement

A Principal Researcher and AI Visionary at Google, Kurzweil served on the MIT Board of Trustees between 2005 and 2012.

Ray Kurzweil's books

Some of his noted books are mentioned below:

  • The Singularity is Near: When Humans Transcend Biology (2024)
  • How to Create a Mind: The Secret of Human Thought Revealed (2012)
  • The Age of Spiritual Machines: When Computers Exceed Human Intelligence (1999)
  • The Age of Intelligent Machines (1990)
  • Fantastic Voyage: Live Long Enough to Live Forever (2004)
  • Transcend: Nine Steps to Living Well Forever (2009)
  • The 10% Solution for a Healthy Life (1993)

Technology
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsAIQuote of the day: Futurist Ray Kurzweil on AI — ‘...will be no distinction, post-Singularity, between human and machine’
Read Next Story