Razorpay partners with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT Ads to Indian brands: What it means for advertisers

Razorpay has partnered with OpenAI to help Indian businesses launch and manage advertising campaigns on ChatGPT, as conversational AI becomes a new channel for product discovery. This partnership will enable brands to leverage the power of Razorpay Engage for creating product catalogues, managing product feed, launching ChatGPT Ads campaigns and monitoring their performance.

The brands that will be a part of this initial agreement are Fastrack, Traya, Tata Neu, Rivaah by Tanishq, Shaadi.com, Axis Max Life, Tanishq, Palmonas and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), as announced by Razorpay on October 5, 2026. The shift is driven by the growing trend of consumers conversing with ChatGPT to discover new products and services rather than relying on keywords.

Razorpay Engage to manage ChatGPT Ads Under the partnership, Razorpay Engage will help businesses assess whether their product catalogues are ready for ChatGPT Ads. It will also enable the preparation of product feed, the creation of campaigns, and the management and measurement of their performance.

Engage will leverage an AI agent with Razorpay's best practices for ChatGPT Ads to help them build and run campaigns. The system can keep track of the campaign performance and can be tweaked as per the requirements, with human intervention by Razorpay's team when needed.

OpenAI has been rolling out ChatGPT Ads globally. On August 31, 2026, the company said advertisers could begin purchasing ChatGPT Ads directly through Ads Manager in India. In under 200 days, ChatGPT Ads has reached a $1 billion annualised revenue run rate, OpenAI also said.

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From search queries to AI conversations The two companies' relationship reflects changes in consumer habits in searching for products online. Users can use ChatGPT to describe their needs, preferences, and budget instead of typing in keywords to search the internet.

For instance, if a user wants to buy jewellery for less than ₹2000, they can ask about it, or if they are looking for a product to care for dry skin, they can ask about that. Brands can then bid for attention in these AI-driven discovery journeys.

Rahul Kothari, Chief Operations Officer at Razorpay, said the way people discover products is changing, with consumers increasingly asking AI assistants for help with purchase decisions.

Indian brands test a new discovery channel As AI-driven discovery grows, the jewellery brand's inaugural ChatGPT Ads campaign would enable it to learn how consumers are finding products and making purchasing decisions, says Tanishq's CMO Pelki Tshering, according to CXO Today.

The partnership will help brands in India move into advertising on ChatGPT more easily and gain insights into new opportunities offered by conversational discovery, said Nitin Bawankule, Head of Enterprise Sales, India, OpenAI, according to CXO Today.

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On September 16, 2026, OpenAI announced that its users are now relying on AI to find products, compare, and make choices. The company has also added new AI-powered features designed for advertisers and is experimenting with sponsored business agents in GPT-3.