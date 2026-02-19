Reliance to invest ₹10 trillion to build AI ecosystem: Mukesh Ambani at AI summit

New Delhi: Reliance Industries and its telecom arm Jio on Thursday announced a ₹10 trillion investment over the next seven years to build an AI ecosystem in the country.

"India cannot afford to rent intelligence. Therefore, we will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as we did the cost of data," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, in his keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Ambani detailed Jio Intelligence's plan to build sovereign compute infrastructure through three initiatives. First, gigawatt-scale data centres, with multi-gigawatt, AI-ready facilities under construction in Jamnagar. Over 120 MW will come online in the second half of 2026, laying the path to full gigawatt-level capacity for AI training and large-scale inference.

Second, up to 10 GW of ready surplus green power anchored by solar projects in Kutch and Andhra Pradesh to ensure sustainable, cost-effective energy for AI's massive demands.

Third, a nationwide edge compute layer integrated with Jio's network, delivering low-latency AI to kirana stores, clinics, classrooms and farms.

"This is not speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is patient, disciplined, nation-building capital designed to create durable economic value and strategic resilience for decades to come," said Ambani.

He framed the commitment as a response to AI's core bottleneck—the scarcity and high cost of compute power—which he said limits even the best talent and innovation.

“We will prove that AI does not take away jobs. Rather, it will create new high-skill work opportunities,” he said, adding that the conglomerate will build a robust ecosystem through partnerships with startups, IITs, IISc, research institutions, industrial groups across manufacturing, logistics, energy, finance, retail, agriculture and healthcare, along with global tech leaders.

Ambani predicted India will emerge as one of the world's greatest AI powers, fueled by strengths in demography, democracy, development, digital infrastructure, data generation and AI potential.

He also outlined five non-negotiable principles guiding Jio Intelligence: focusing on deep-tech manufacturing and productivity tools for agriculture, small businesses and the informal sector beyond large enterprises; developing multilingual AI across Indian languages to drive inclusion; embedding responsibility, security, data residency and trust from the start; and proving AI creates high-skill jobs rather than eliminating them.

Ambani's announcement follows Adani Group’s $100 billion investment commitment to an AI-ready data centre and power ecosystem on Tuesday.