Remidio and Singapore Smart Tech win awards for AI innovations in health and sanitation

India’s healthcare challenge is not a problem of capacity. It is one of access and distribution. Even as our national average doctor-to-population ratio appears to be ‘adequate’, there is a severe urban-rural divide when it comes to access to quality healthcare. According to a Rural Health Statistics report, there is a 80 per cent shortfall of specialist doctors like surgeons, pediatricians, physicians and gynaecologists in rural Community Health Centres (CHCs). The report for 2022-23 shows that only 4,413 specialist doctors, against the 21,964 needed in rural CHCs for March 2023, were available. As about 70 per cent of India’s population resides in rural areas, the problem gains even more seriousness as this systemic imbalance leaves lakhs of rural Indians without timely care.

As India makes advancements in HealthTech, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is enabling high-quality health and sanitation solutions to be delivered affordably and instantly to underserved communities by embedding diagnostic intelligence and streamlining operations. This focus on leveraging technology to democratise access to healthcare was the theme at the recently-held Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards, sponsored by Salesforce, in the Best Use of AI in Health & Sanitation category. Remidio Innovative Solutions secured the Gold award for its AI-powered, offline retinal screening device, while Singapore Smart Tech earned the Silver for its work in optimising the orthodontic supply chain and product development.

Watch the highlights from the Awards Summit below,

Gold Winner: Remidio Innovative Solutions India is in the midst of a blindness crisis, where lakhs of people are visually impaired or blind, and a significant portion of these cases are preventable. Screening for diseases like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is limited by a specialist shortage and infrastructure that is costly and often internet-dependent, making it inaccessible to the majority of the population living in rural India. Remidio Innovative Solutions has tried to solve for this by bypassing the specialist bottleneck and embedding diagnostic intelligence directly at the point of care.

Instead of relying on internet-based systems or ophthalmologists, Remidio developed on-device AI that can instantly detect retinal disease from fundus images. This approach makes high-quality screening possible in primary care settings, enabling non-specialist health workers to deliver sight-saving diagnostics affordably and at scale.

The change is already visible both in terms of accessibility and cost. Earlier, screening was costly and often resulted in 40 per cent patient dropout due to the time and expense involved. After implementation, the MediosHI AI enables ₹200 offline, instant screening by primary health workers. In a Kerala program alone, over 4,00,000 people were screened annually, detecting treatable eye diseases early and actively preventing avoidable blindness. Of these, 95 per cent were from rural areas.

MediosHI AI is notable as the world’s first offline, 3-in-1 retinal screening AI, detecting diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD on a portable smartphone-based fundus camera. This eliminates internet and specialist barriers, reduces cost by 85 per cent and has been validated across over 2,00,000 patients. The company ensures ethical AI through regulatory compliance (CDSCO, CE, FDA), transparent model validation on diverse datasets, and processing patient data fully offline, ensuring privacy, security, and responsible clinical decision support.

Silver Winner: Singapore Smart Tech Singapore Smart Tech Pte Ltd identified inefficiencies in the orthodontic supply chain and product development process. The company recognised a problem with India’s dental care. Dental clinics often struggled with delayed access to high-quality orthodontic materials and inconsistent product performance, while rapid technological changes demanded more precise, durable and aesthetic solutions.

Experts used AI-driven analytics and computer-aided design to improve precision and responsiveness in orthodontic product development. Machine learning algorithms were deployed to analyse performance data from clinics, predict demand trends and optimise material composition for flexibility and strength. By integrating AI into the design and quality control workflows, the company achieved more consistent production outcomes and improved their ability to deliver advanced orthodontic solutions on schedule.

The results of integrating AI into their process automation were evident in efficiency gains.

Before applying AI, product design iterations required long manual validation cycles and extended lead times of up to 18 weeks. After introducing AI-assisted modelling and predictive manufacturing, the company reduced design turnaround by 40 per cent, decreased product defects by 35 per cent, and improved supply accuracy by 25 per cent. These measurable results enhanced customer satisfaction and reinforced the company’s position as a reliable partner for orthodontic professionals.

This approach uniquely combines AI-assisted material science, precision engineering and supply-chain intelligence. The solution is scalable across multiple orthodontic product lines and adaptable to new dental technologies. Singapore Smart Tech adheres to international medical device standards and ensures the ethical use of AI by anonymising all clinic data and embedding “human-in-the-loop” mechanisms in all final product validations.

The Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards, powered by Salesforce, celebrate the companies that are actively building a future of equitable and precise healthcare. Within this, the recognition of Remidio Innovative Solutions and Singapore Smart Tech highlights the potential of AI to drive transformative change across the entire health spectrum.