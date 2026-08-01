AI Tool of the Week: this Replit tool turns ideas into working apps

The AI capability unlocked today is: Replit Agent for Mobile Apps
The AI capability unlocked today is: Replit Agent for Mobile Apps
What problem does it solve?
You've had this idea for months—a better way to onboard new hires, a smarter way to track site visits, or something that would save your team an hour a day. But the only way to explain it is a document.
What problem does it solve?
You've had this idea for months—a better way to onboard new hires, a smarter way to track site visits, or something that would save your team an hour a day. But the only way to explain it is a document.
You write it up, sit through a scoping call, wait for an estimate, and by the time anything gets built, half of what made the idea good has been negotiated away.
Most good ideas inside large companies don't fail because they're bad. They fail because nobody could see them clearly enough to say yes.
Replit Agent helps you skip the document. You describe the app, it gets built, and a QR code puts it in your hand.
How to access
https://replit.com/mobile-apps, on paid Replit plans, plus the free Expo Go app for previewing.
What can it do?
- Show, don't pitch: walk in with a working prototype, not a slide describing one
- Test before you spend: find out an idea is wrong in an afternoon, not two quarters in
- Own the first draft: hand IT something real to react to, instead of a document open to interpretation
Example
An L&D manager is convinced a two-minute daily lesson would beat the annual compliance module everyone dreads.
- Write the spec first: prompt "Write a product requirement document (PRD) for a micro-learning app where staff get one two-minute lesson a day and mark it done. Do not choose the tech stack"
- Build version one: paste the PRD into Replit, choose the mobile app option, then ask it to "build only the daily lesson flow"
- Keep the scope narrow: add "skip login and payments for now" so the core flow gets built properly
- Preview it on your phone: open preview, scan the QR code, run it through Expo Go, and notice what feels unfinished
- Fix the weakest part: ask for one change, like "make the completion confirmation clearer"
- Put it in someone's hands: send the QR code to two colleagues and watch where they hesitate
What makes Replit Agent for Mobile Apps special?
- The prototype is real code: not a clickable mockup, so what colleagues test could actually be built
- It lands on a phone, not a slide: a QR code makes the reaction honest in a way a deck never gets
- The spec comes first: writing the PRD before building keeps the app focused and the loop short
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.