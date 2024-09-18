Researchers are figuring out how large language models work

Sebastian Farquhar and colleagues at the University of Oxford used a measure called “semantic entropy" to assess whether a statement from an LLM is likely to be a hallucination or not. Their technique is quite straightforward: essentially, an LLM is given the same prompt several times, and its answers are then clustered by “semantic similarity" (ie, according to their meaning). The researchers’ hunch was that the “entropy" of these answers—in other words, the degree of inconsistency—corresponds to the LLM’s uncertainty, and thus the likelihood of hallucination. If all its answers are essentially variations on a theme, they are probably not hallucinations (though they may still be incorrect).