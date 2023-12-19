Retailers Enlist AI in Fight Against Returns
Patrick Coffee , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Dec 2023, 02:18 PM IST
SummaryNew AI tools can help retailers advertise more effectively by predicting the likelihood shoppers will return the products they buy.
Apparel and fast-fashion brands such as Perry Ellis and H&M are turning to a new weapon in the fight against costly online returns: artificial intelligence.
