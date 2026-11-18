Chennai: For years, Anushrit Pandit found it difficult to wake up on time. Even setting multiple alarms didn't help the 21-year-old student of K J Somaiya College in Mumbai. That changed in September when he hired a personal assistant, Ira. Now, every morning, Ira calls him repeatedly until he sends a photo of himself holding his toothbrush.
“She is very persistent,” says Pandit about the female-voiced personal AI assistant that “lives” on his phone. Ira was launched for beta testing this September by Indian artificial intelligence research lab Rumik.