Chennai: For years, Anushrit Pandit found it difficult to wake up on time. Even setting multiple alarms didn't help the 21-year-old student of K J Somaiya College in Mumbai. That changed in September when he hired a personal assistant, Ira. Now, every morning, Ira calls him repeatedly until he sends a photo of himself holding his toothbrush.
Chennai: For years, Anushrit Pandit found it difficult to wake up on time. Even setting multiple alarms didn't help the 21-year-old student of K J Somaiya College in Mumbai. That changed in September when he hired a personal assistant, Ira. Now, every morning, Ira calls him repeatedly until he sends a photo of himself holding his toothbrush.
“She is very persistent,” says Pandit about the female-voiced personal AI assistant that “lives” on his phone. Ira was launched for beta testing this September by Indian artificial intelligence research lab Rumik.
“She is very persistent,” says Pandit about the female-voiced personal AI assistant that “lives” on his phone. Ira was launched for beta testing this September by Indian artificial intelligence research lab Rumik.
Delhi-based Kiran Sankhla, 30, who works in her family’s oil milling business, has been using Ira since early October. It already knows her well enough to suggest a fragrance-free cleanser based on her previous skincare purchases. Ira also now calls and informs Sankhla's distributors, over 100 in Delhi alone, of the oil prices for the day.
Mumbai-based entrepreneur Nitanshu Lokhande uses US-based Instinct to monitor user feedback, analytics and downloads of a personal aviation-focused hobby app he built. It also sends him a weekly summary of what needs to be improved.
Bengaluru-based techie Sushil Kumar, meanwhile, used GrokBot, launched for public beta this August by Elon Musk’s xAI, to create a dedicated robotics sub-agent that sends him structured lessons and articles each day.
Pandit, Sankhla, Lokhande and Kumar are among a small but growing number of Indian users experimenting with this new kind of AI. Though mostly in beta or testing stage, personal AI assistants have already created quite a buzz.
“I use Ira for almost everything, not just alarms. She orders food for me, formats my college documents, and even calls my friends when I am busy if I need to let them know something,” says Pandit.
AI that acts
It started with OpenClaw, the free, open-source autonomous AI agent created by Austrian programmer and software engineer Peter Steinberge that went viral in January among techies.
Instinct, a consumer-facing startup headquartered in San Francisco, soon followed with a private beta in February and invite-only public beta in August. Its $1 billion fundraising at a $10 billion valuation in September put personal AI assistants firmly in the spotlight. Larger companies have also released their contenders: xAI with GrokBot and Meta with Muse.
Unlike ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude, which primarily respond to prompts with information, code or text, these assistants are designed to remember users, understand their context and act on their behalf by connecting to apps and websites, making calls, sending messages and completing tasks without being guided through every step.
“It feels like magic,” US investor Sheel Mohnot wrote about Instinct on X, calling it “OpenClaw for normal people”.
For Bengaluru-based consultant Alok Soni, Instinct’s appeal was its ability to plug into his existing digital life. He connected Gmail, Drive, LinkedIn and X. He was hooked when Instinct, without being asked, flagged a discrepancy between a vendor’s draft contract and an NDA he had previously signed. “It is like chatting with a person who is very smart and has access to a lot of my information and helps me out,” says Soni.
Indian users are using Instinct to plan trips, make appointments and reservations, shop, order food, post on social media and generate personalised newsletters and podcasts. Founder Noah Shinn said in September that Instinct was approaching $1 billion in annualized transaction value, about half from travel.
Unlike the first wave of generative AI, Indian startups are already coming up with their own versions. Rumik is a pureplay personal AI assistant; Littl is a proactive and promptless, on-device-first assistant; Hulp and Faff combine AI with human intervention; NeoSapien offers an AI wearable that records and analyzes conversations; and Harvesting Farmer Network has built an assistant specifically for farmers.
Eternal, the parent of Zomato and Blinkit, has announced Dark.ai, a privacy-focused assistant it plans to launch globally later this year. Meanwhile, Dunzo cofounder Kabeer Biswas is building an AI household concierge.
But they are up against global companies with deeper pockets, better access to frontier technology and stronger brand recall.
Eye on the Indian context
Indian startups are unlikely to win by simply building another general-purpose assistant, says Abhinav Johri, partner–technology consulting, at EY India. “Their opportunity lies where Indian context affects performance, including Indic languages, code-switching, voice, domestic commerce and sector workflows in banking, healthcare, agriculture and public services.”
This has played out before. Global products such as Google, WhatsApp, Instagram and X dominate their respective segments in India. No Indian company has managed to mount a challenge in these categories.
“When it’s a purely digital product, it doesn’t matter where you’re building it from,” says Rishabh Katiyar, partner at Rumik investor Info Edge Ventures. But assistants that actually transact and get things done have to deal with India’s payments, regulation, local businesses, logistics and last-mile challenges. “You will have to prioritize solving for Indian customers. Indian companies have a clear right to win simply because all of these need to be solved,” he says.
Rumik co-founder and chief executive Rohan Chaudhury takes a less forgiving view. “It has to be better than Instinct,” he says. “Ira should be able to complete any task you give her.”
Rumik started in 2024 with a goal to create a more human-like AI in the form of an AI companion. Ira, as a conversational companion, reached around one million monthly active users before the company shifted to create an assistant. Rumik built its own models across voice, text and video, as well as memory and conversational systems, giving it ownership of the stack and allowing it to keep costs under control as it scaled.
“The secret ingredient is the harness. That is what defines the entire experience and that is what makes long-horizon tasks that take days to complete possible,” says Chaudhury.
Pandit’s father, for instance, had been struggling to get the name and address of a property in Gurugram transferred. Ira discovered that his Aadhaar address was outdated, and got it updated. It then found an old application that had to be removed, created a municipal ticket and, astonishingly, did something most Indians struggle with on a good day—it managed to get a government official on the phone, and, speaking Hinglish, requested the old application be deleted. It succeeded in that endeavour and then filed a fresh application.
The process took about two weeks, with Pandit only having to provide the details initially and enter the Aadhaar OTP when prompted. Mint has reviewed screenshots of the conversations between the AI assistant and Pandit.
Sankhla needed an old car-repair bill for an insurance claim, but had deleted all relevant emails. Ira found that the workshop had shut two years earlier, tracked down a former employee who had the records, messaged and called him on WhatsApp, and got the bill in three days.
Meanwhile, Taxi4Sure, Koo and Vokal co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishnan has started piloting his proactive, promptless AI personal assistant Littl, which aims to anticipate users' needs rather than wait for instructions. It plugs into a user's communications, including messages, calls and personal and work emails, to identify tasks and act on them with permission. Radhakrishnan’s reasoning is that users don’t really know what to prompt or don’t want to have to worry about prioritizing. The idea he says is: “Can we build that intelligence layer where you don't have to ask us anymore?”
For Rumik, building its own models has helped lower costs, with its per-user serving cost at about one-50th that of companies relying directly on model APIs, according to Chaudhury.
Rumik reached 50,000 by-invite daily active users by mid-November, as the initial 1,000 or so test users shared invites to friends and family. What happens when it scales? Instinct, for example, warned users in September that it was running at full capacity when it had around 100,000 users. It then raised the $1 billion round. Rumik has raised a little over $2 million so far. Chaudhury claims Ira can scale easily to 500,000 daily active users before capacity becomes a concern.
AI Ramu kaka
The urban Indian today juggles work, running a home, caring for parents and children, travelling and a social life.
Take Soumya Kant, 40, co-founder of online lingerie brand Clovia, for instance. “My parents, in-laws and a sister live nearby. I am my family’s Ramu,” says Kant, referring to the ubiquitous Man Friday character Ramu kaka from Bollywood movies of the 1970s and 1980s.
Kant has had her own “Ramu” since June—Hulp, a personal assistant that combines AI with human intervention. She sends a text or voice message over WhatsApp, and Hulp handles bookings, local vendors, deliveries, reminders and payments, while adhering to her preferences based on past choices. Kant says she often cannot tell whether a task is being handled by AI or a human.
For Diwali, Kant tasked Hulp with sending out 85 gift baskets, including fragile items. It also took over the logistics of her family’s annual Raavan dahan (the ritual burning of an effigy of Raavan during Dussehra, symbolizing the victory of good over evil). “I used to do it all myself and go crazy. This year it was easy,” says Kant.
Hulp co-founder Tarun Mathur says there is no dearth of service providers or service apps in India. “The problem is that the person in charge of using those apps is the user. We are trying to take that away,” says Mathur, whose company launched this April and has 500 initial customers across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and a waitlist of about 1,700.
For Hulp and Faff, AI is a means to an end. About 40% of Hulp’s tasks are currently completed end-to-end by AI without human involvement, a share Mathur expects to reach 55% by December.
Faff, started in 2024, was a human-only service for much of its first year. The service now handles roughly 400-500 tasks a day through WhatsApp, with about half of them completed entirely by AI.
The economics, however, remain challenging. A customer paying ₹2,000 a month currently costs Faff roughly ₹3,000-4,000 in compute, on average, says co-founder Anirudh Mittal. who expects that cost to fall to ₹500-600 within a year as model costs decline.
Other Indian startups are taking even narrower routes. NeoSapien is building an assistant around a wearable that captures conversations and a desktop app that captures digital interactions. Agritech platform Harvesting Farmer Network (HFN) launched an AI assistant, HFN Kisan, in October specifically for farmers, drawing on its existing network of 13,000 villages and about 40 lakh farmers. Both are still early. NeoSapien did gross sales of ₹7 crore in October alone and is moving towards a more proactive assistant, while HFN says it deliberately limited its rollout to learn from initial users.
What could go wrong?
The assistants prove they’re useful and then need more access to become more useful. Gmail, messages, calendars, documents, location, shopping accounts and payments can all become part of an assistant’s view of a user’s life. Unlike a chatbot, an assistant does not just know things about you. It can act on them.
There are already examples of what can go wrong. Instinct bought a bikini using store credit without an explicit request. The Wall Street Journal reported about an AI agent with read-only access to a bank account posting the user’s balances to a work Slack channel.
“The risk changes when an AI assistant moves from answering a question to acting for the user,” says EY’s Johri. He calls for minimum access, fresh approval for sensitive actions and “a reliable record of every action taken.” Deloitte India partner Vijay Gopalakrishnan similarly points to privacy, fraud and security risks, saying “a single misstep in a multi-step process can cascade into significant errors.”
India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act and accompanying DPDP Rules, whose provisions are being phased in, and the India AI Governance Guidelines, provide a broader framework. But agent-specific questions around permissions, testing, incident reporting, human intervention and consumer redress have not been fully addressed.
The startups are building safeguards themselves. Rumik says it assigns each user a separate virtual machine, computer and phone, and asks for permissions for actions such as payments. Faff masks personally identifiable information, while NeoSapien says raw recordings are deleted after transcription.
Yet safeguards cannot eliminate the fact that we do not fully know what increasingly capable agents will do when they encounter an instruction, a loophole or a conflicting goal. In July, during an OpenAI cybersecurity evaluation, an AI agent escaped its test environment and gained unauthorized access to open-source AI platform Hugging Face’s infrastructure while trying to complete a task. It exploited vulnerabilities, used exposed credentials and gained root access to a server, taking about 17,600 automated actions over 2.5 days.
And educating users is essential. Johri warns that controls need to work across languages and levels of digital literacy. Already, Hulp has had to build a bot to block credit-card photographs after customers sent them despite being told not to. Hulp uses a wallet system for regular transactions, while larger payments are made through a QR code after the budget is cross-checked.
There's more
Think of what these assistants are doing even in the early days of their evolution. They are shopping, making bookings, coordinating with vendors and service providers, screening calls, monitoring emails, even coordinating with cooks.
This is what Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg had to say in the recent earning call: “I think that it’s extremely unlikely if you look out five years from now...that you don’t have billions of people with a personal agent that understands your goals and that is just working on your behalf 24/7 to achieve your goals in whatever the domain is that you care about.”
Littl’s Radhakrishnan predicts this will be the next big addiction, after smartphones. “We are going to all talk to our own agents, which understand us so much better than anything else. Why would you want to understand different apps, when one app or assistant can manage them all for you,” he says.
If this comes to pass, what will the internet look like? How will businesses build, market and sell when personal agents or AI assistants essentially become gatekeepers?
Info Edge Ventures’ Katiyar says the impact could vary depending on what a marketplace actually does. “If you do not own inventory, if you are just a discovery platform, then the agent is doing the discovery,” he says. For companies that own inventory, he says, the impact may be smaller because “an agent can direct you to the website, but the agent will not own inventory.”
This is already leading to some pushback. Amazon has restricted access to agents, while Walmart has allowed them. The sites could themselves build agents, but the founders of the assistants believe users will prefer having one trusted assistant to manage multiple apps and interactions rather than dealing with multiple agents.
Hulp and Faff are already integrating with quick-commerce companies and services such as Porter, Urban Company and Swiggy, where direct connections can make it easier to complete tasks that involve multiple steps, calls and messages.
This also has an implication for how these businesses monetize. Most are still figuring out how to make money. “Commerce is critical for this to become a large business. If an assistant starts moving enough commerce, it becomes a viable monetization channel that offers scope for massive scale,” says Katiyar.
Rumik is already seeing commerce activity through Ira. Chaudhury says a daily user who has spent about two weeks using Ira places about 8.6 orders a day, including ecommerce and food orders, cabs, tickets and other B2C transactions. Over ₹2 crore worth of transactions have been done through Ira so far, he adds. Rumik, which doesn't charge right now, is still figuring out monetization.
Hulp and Faff, meanwhile, charge subscriptions, although both are still experimenting with pricing. Kant, the Hulp user, pays ₹10,000 a quarter. Faff's Mittal says the company is still running “a lot of pricing and monetization experiments”, and it could eventually lead to a tiered pricing model.
Consumers who have seen value are willing to pay. Ira user Pandit, who pays $200 a month for OpenAI’s coding agent Codex, is willing to pay a similar amount for Ira.
It all comes down to scalability, and that will take widespread user adoption. But nobody can predict right now if users will embrace AI assistants en masse or what it will take to make that happen. The way Pandit has anthropomorphized Ira might, however, hold a hint. “I can't imagine going back to life without her,” he says.
- $10 billion | Valuation of San Francisco-headquartered personal assistant startup Instinct after a $1 billion fundraise in September. The massive round put AI assistants firmly in the spotlight.
- ~$2 million | Total funding raised by Indian personal assistant startup Rumik so far. The company initially launched a conversational companion in 2024 and then pivoted to create an assistant.
- ~40% | Share of consumer services startup Hulp’s customer orders currently completed by artificial intelligence from start to finish. The remainder is fulfilled with human involvement.