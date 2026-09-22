‘Russia hoax’! Trump rejects ‘globalist scheme’ to control AI at UNGA speech, says ‘we will not rein it in’

US President Donald Trump rejected calls for international oversight of artificial intelligence at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, describing global efforts to regulate the technology as a “globalist scheme”.

Trump said US would continue to encourage AI development rather than impose new restrictions, arguing that maintaining American leadership in the technology was essential. He also announced that US government documents would use the term “super intelligence” instead of “artificial intelligence”.

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US president's remarks came as UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for stronger international safeguards, warning that AI development is advancing faster than the world's ability to understand and manage its risks.

Trump rejects international AI regulation at UNGA Addressing world leaders in New York, Trump said the US would not support international efforts to control AI. He argued that the technology could become more significant than previous industrial and technological revolutions.

“The use of the world artificial makes intelligence sound fake, and it is not fake,” Trump said. “It’s actually amazing.”

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Trump added: “All of US documents will be changed to use the much more accurate term ‘super’, instead of ‘artificial’,” he said. “Welcome to the new world of super intelligence slash SI.”

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Trump has repeatedly opposed measures that could slow the development of AI, particularly as the US competes with China for technological leadership. Earlier, he said the US would monitor the technology through the Department of Justice if necessary.

Trump compares AI warnings to ‘Russia hoax’

US president Trump also dismissed warnings about the potential dangers of AI, linking them to previous claims about Russia and climate change.

“The same people that said, ‘We’ll all be dead in twelve years because of Global Warming,’ a name since ‘reborn’ to Climate Change, because the Planet was cooling, not warming, and nobody was dead, are the people that are now saying that AI is going to kill us, that robots are going to attack us, and everything is a DISASTER,” Trump said.

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Trump said that warnings about the dangers to humanity of A.I. — which have been heard from countless top A.I. programmers, executives and experts — were coming from the “same group of people” who promoted what he called “the Russia hoax.” “We will only encourage super intelligence,” Trump said.

“We will only encourage super intelligence,” Trump said at the UN. “We’re going to encourage it, not rein it in.”

Trump has framed the AI race as a strategic competition with China, saying the US must maintain its lead in the technology.

“Whoever wins AI, WINS!” he said in a social media post Monday. “We are leading now over China, and everyone else, and I’m going to keep it that way!”

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Guterres calls for global AI safeguards Guterres used his final UN General Assembly address to call for stronger international cooperation on AI. He warned that rapidly advancing technology could shift power towards a small number of private companies and individuals.

“We are witnessing an extraordinary transfer of power away from government to a handful of private corporations and individuals,” Guterres said.

He has argued that national measures alone are insufficient because AI systems and their risks cross national borders.

“The danger is not technology — the danger is technology without accountability,” Guterres said. “Humans are increasingly handing over power to machines, with artificial intelligence agents going rogue, and lethal autonomous weapons going from science fiction to military reality.”

“Killer robots must have no place in our future,” he added.

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US-China AI race adds to regulation debate The disagreement comes as governments debate how to balance AI innovation with safety. More than 20 countries have recently called for stronger safeguards, saying advanced AI systems should remain under human direction and oversight. The US and China were not among the signatories to that initiative.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has similarly argued that US cannot afford to fall behind in AI while retaining the ability to intervene if the technology causes harm.

“What the president has said is, ‘yes, if there’s harm that comes from AI, we have to protect our country from it,’ but we cannot afford to not be at the leading edge of AI,” Rubio said. “It’s going to happen — and if it’s going to happen, we should benefit from it, and we should be in the lead.”

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Trump's UNGA remarks and Guterres' warning underscore the divide over how AI should be governed, with Washington prioritising technological leadership while the UN pushes for greater international coordination and safeguards.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.