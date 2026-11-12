Russian pranksters trick 3 senior OpenAI officials in 17-minute call posing as Ukraine intel chief

Three senior OpenAI national security officials were tricked into a 17-minute video meeting with Russian pranksters posing as a senior Ukrainian government official. The incident came to light on November 11, 2026, after US investigative news outlet The Intercept published a report detailing how the duo, known as Vovan and Lexus, allegedly impersonated Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, to arrange the meeting.

The discussion reportedly included the possibility of using AI to conduct offensive military operations against Russia, as well as OpenAI's military cooperation with Ukraine. After the meeting, a video was uploaded to Rumble showing the event. Since then, OpenAI has confirmed the event, stating that they investigated the call and took steps to prevent further security breaches.

How Russian pranksters tricked OpenAI executives According to The Intercept's November 11 report, the pranksters arranged the meeting by impersonating Umerov and approaching a senior Ukrainian official in San Francisco. The official thought it was a sincere request, so he assisted in an introduction to the national security team at OpenAI.

The three senior officials joined the video conference: Sasha Baker, head of national security policy; Caroline Zier, lead for strategic initiatives; and Ben Crampton, who leads European national security initiatives. They were all senior officials in government and international bodies before their time.

The impersonator reportedly kept his camera switched off during the conversation. However, Baker and Zier seemed to believe they were speaking with Umerov, as both mentioned having met the Ukrainian official earlier.

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OpenAI officials discussed offensive military AI In the 17-minute discussion, the executives touched on possible collaboration between the company and the Ukrainian military in the fight against Russian aggression. There was also a conversation about whether or not OpenAI will be able to offer AI tools for offensive military operations.

According to the recording cited by The Intercept, Crampton acknowledged that some senior OpenAI leaders were reluctant to allow the company's technology to be used for offensive military purposes. However, he said the company wanted to develop a stronger link with Ukraine.

"There’s no question, I think, from our perspective that we want to have as deep a relationship as we possibly can with Ukraine," Crampton said during the call.

He also contended that determining whether AI is used offensively or defensively in military situations can sometimes be challenging.

The executives reportedly discussed with the Ukrainian government OpenAI's efforts, such as its Daybreak Blue AI model, which is used to analyse and patch computer vulnerabilities, and potential cooperation with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

OpenAI confirms prank, launches investigation OpenAI responded to The Intercept by stating that it had been investigating the authenticity of the meeting. "Weeks ago, we launched a thorough investigation into the call’s authenticity," Evans said.

He said that OpenAI did the work internally, with the appropriate officials, and found it was a prank. The company has also said it has implemented measures to prevent such events from happening again. OpenAI didn't specify the security measures it had in place, nor when the call was.

Who are Vovan and Lexus ? Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus. Since 2011, the duo has been scouting high-profile politicians, celebrities and public figures via impersonation calls.

Their previous targets have included musician Elton John and former US senator John McCain. They’ve also fooled several world political heavy hitters, such as former British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.