Saaras V4: Sarvam AI’s new speech recognition model adds 22 Indian languages, 5 speech formats

Sarvam AI has launched Saaras V4, a new automatic speech recognition (ASR) model designed for multilingual voice applications. In addition to English, it supports 22 Indian languages and is built to handle code-mixed speech, regional accents, dialect variations and noisy audio. The model is part of Sarvam AI's initiative to expand the use of voice AI in India, particularly across Indian languages. The Bengaluru-based company announced Saaras V4 in a product update titled “Introducing Saaras V4” on 24 August.

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Sarvam AI said Saaras V4 supports five types of speech processing: transcription, translation, transliteration, verbatim and code-mixed text. It also supports low-latency streaming, with a reported time-to-first-token of less than 150 milliseconds, making it suitable for real-time voice applications.

Saaras V4 is built for Indian languages According to Sarvam AI, Saaras V4 combines an audio encoder with a 3-billion-parameter hybrid state-space language model trained in-house from scratch. The company said the model is for real-world audio conditions, including background noise, code-switching and dialectal variations.

Based on verified IndicVoices data, the model recorded a language identification error rate was 5.22% across all 22 languages and 2.9% across the 10 most widely spoken Indian languages.

Five output modes in one model Saaras V4 can produce multiple versions of the same spoken material without requiring separate post-processing systems.

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The modes are verbatim, transcribe, codemix, translit and translate. Verbatim preserves the exact words of the original script, and the transcribe mode will standardize numbers and dates. Codemix keeps English words in English, translit converts speech into Roman script, and then translates it into English.

This can simplify and minimize the complexity and potential for errors in using multiple transcription and language-processing systems, according to Sarvam AI.

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Performance across English and Indic benchmarks The company has tested Saaras V4 on seven English speech benchmarks across meetings, podcasts, financial calls, media, Indian English and international accents. According to Sarvam AI, the model achieved the lowest average Word Error Rate (WER) on these datasets.

For the Indian language, tests were conducted on the Vistaar benchmark across 10 languages, using both WER and LLM-WER. The latter adds a semantic check to distinguish meaningful transcription errors from formatting or spelling differences.

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Streaming and developer access Saaras V4 also features real-time WebSocket streaming and long-form audio processing. According to Sarvam AI, it will take just a second to process multi-minute recordings.

The model is available at the Sarvam AI API and can be used via Python and Node.js SDKs. Additionally, the company says it features integrations with Vercel AI SDK, LiveKit Agents and Pipecat Agents.

Sarvam AI said the API offers synchronous transcription for shorter files, batch processing for recordings up to 2 hours, and streaming transcription for live applications.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.