Salesforce launches Koa: All about the tech firm's first CRM reasoning AI model powered by NVIDIA Nemotron

Salesforce has announced Koa, its first CRM reasoning model for Agentforce, at its Dreamforce conference. Built in collaboration with NVIDIA, Koa is designed to handle complex, multi-step business workflows such as updating opportunities, routing customer cases and scheduling follow-ups.

Salesforce claims Koa was developed by a post-training NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Super customised with a synthetic dataset of Salesforce's own enterprise workflows. The company stated that it has not used any customer information to train the model. The inference process will take place in the infrastructure of Salesforce, which means that customer data will stay in the Salesforce trust zone.

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Koa focuses on CRM tasks Koa is different from other general AI models, as it is specially trained to handle enterprise CRM workflows. Salesforce said the training scenarios are synthetic and span over 14 industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and travel.

The scenarios represent activities that a sales and customer service representative might do. They include generating leads, qualifying opportunities and resolving service cases. Supervised fine-tuning and reinforcement learning with NVIDIA's NeMo RL, NeMo Gym and NeMo AutoModel tools powered Salesforce.

Koa is expected to perform as well as or better than the top models on its CRM benchmark while using 3X fewer mistakes with CRM actions, according to Salesforce.

Designed for secure enterprise AI According to Salesforce, it owns the model weights and conducts post-training and inference on its own infrastructure. This is designed to provide businesses with more control over their data and the use of AI.

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Koa is already in use internally, via a Slack agent to help employees discover information or complete tasks. Some of the other customer pilots that Salesforce has begun include 1-800Accountant, Baxter Credit Union, Engine, Formula 1, UChicago Medicine and Xero.

Koa joins Salesforce’s wider AI model lineup Koa aims to be a new model choice in Agentforce, Salesforce's platform for developing AI agents. The platform can dispatch tasks among models as needed.

Salesforce is continuing to leverage additional AI vendors. The company recently announced a partnership with Anthropic called Claudeforce, which enables businesses to leverage Claude while accessing their data through Salesforce's network.

Additionally, Salesforce and NVIDIA are rolling out their Nemotron partnership to Missionforce, which is focused on government and regulated entities that need private clouds, air-gapped networks and other secure networks.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.