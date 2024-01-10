Sam Altman backed startup Humane implements cost-cutting measures, lays off 4% of workforce
AI company Humane, backed by OpenAI's Sam Altman, is undergoing a restructuring process, leading to a four percent reduction in its workforce, affecting 10 employees. The move is attributed to a cost-cutting initiative ahead of the anticipated launch of the company's flagship product, AI Pin, marking its most significant release in five years.