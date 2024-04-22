Sam Altman invests in energy startup focused on AI data centres
SummaryThe OpenAI CEO is betting that a new twist on solar power and energy storage can handle the facilities’ ravenous appetite for electricity.
The face of the artificial-intelligence boom is betting that a new twist on solar power and energy storage can handle some of the ravenous electricity demands of the industry’s data centers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more