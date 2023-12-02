Sam Altman opens up about his dismissal from OpenAI, says, “Felt hurt and angry”
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has opened up about circumstances surrounding his dismissal and subsequent reappointment at the Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company. Following a period of internal clash within the OpenAI board, Altman officially returned to his role as CEO on November 30, just two weeks after his initial termination on November 17.