When Sam Altman was briefly fired, then rehired as OpenAI CEO in 2023, the company’s board of directors had fretted over what little they knew about his personal investments and whether they posed potential conflicts.
Sam Altman’s side hustles blur the line between OpenAI’s interests and his own
SummaryAhead of a planned IPO, Altman’s personal investments remain opaque, making it hard to spot any conflicts.
When Sam Altman was briefly fired, then rehired as OpenAI CEO in 2023, the company’s board of directors had fretted over what little they knew about his personal investments and whether they posed potential conflicts.
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