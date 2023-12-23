Sam Altman's Humane prepares to ship ChatGPT-powered Ai Pin: Check price and features
Humane's Ai Pin, a wearable computer powered by AI, will start shipping in March 2024. The product prioritizes user access to information and offers voice and laser ink technology for communication.
Sam Altman-backed startup Humane has recently introduced its inaugural product, Ai Pin, on November 10. This innovative wearable gadget deploys AI technology, offering a unique approach by minimizing user interaction time. Unlike conventional consumer tech products, Ai Pin boasts a displayless design, relying instead on voice and laser ink technology to efficiently convey information through an AI chatbot.