Sam Altman-backed startup Humane has recently introduced its inaugural product, Ai Pin, on November 10. This innovative wearable gadget deploys AI technology, offering a unique approach by minimizing user interaction time. Unlike conventional consumer tech products, Ai Pin boasts a displayless design, relying instead on voice and laser ink technology to efficiently convey information through an AI chatbot.

Humane emphasizes enabling users to swiftly access information, allowing them to concentrate on the present moment.

Recently, the company disclosed that the product is scheduled for shipment to consumers starting March 2024.

In a formal announcement via its official X account, Humane expressed excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to announce that Ai Pin will start shipping in March 2024. All of us here at Humane can't wait for you to experience your Ai Pin, the world's first wearable computer powered by Ai. We're incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and support, especially from our earliest supporters."

Humane additionally disclosed its plan to prioritize the dispatch of products to customers with priority orders. Shipping sequence will be determined by the chronological order of purchase, with the initial units dispatched to those who placed their orders earliest.

If you are considering making a purchase, the Ai Pin, inclusive of the battery booster, is priced at $699. Alongside this, there is a monthly charge of $24 for a Humane subscription, offering cellular connectivity, a dedicated number, and data coverage. Currently, this service is exclusively available through T-Mobile in the United States.

The Ai Pin operates using an undisclosed Snapdragon chipset and an AI engine that is presumed to be GPT-4, even though the specific name is not explicitly stated by the company. However, the press release does acknowledge collaborations with OpenAI and Microsoft, stating, "Humane's distinctive partnerships with Microsoft and OpenAI grant Ai Pin access to some of the most potent AI models and platforms globally, laying the groundwork for incorporating new capabilities as technology advances." The association with OpenAI is evident, particularly due to Sam Altman holding the largest ownership stake of 14 percent in the company.

Equipped with various sensors, a camera, speaker, microphone, and a laser ink display, the Ai Pin serves as a quasi-smartphone with restricted functionality. Notably, the device prioritizes privacy. Although it includes a camera directed outward, the company asserts that it remains inactive and non-listening unless explicitly activated. Importantly, the device does not even respond to wake words.

The company highlights several features of the Ai Pin, including its ability to compose and send messages and emails without manual typing. Users can effortlessly communicate with the device through voice commands, prompting it to generate draft suggestions displayed on its laser ink screen. The display can be conveniently viewed by extending one's palm. If the user is dissatisfied, additional prompts can be added to modify the drafts accordingly.

