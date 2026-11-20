Sam Bankman-Fried, the convicted founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and an early investor in Anthropic, believes artificial intelligence has roughly a 25% chance of destroying humanity. He made the estimate during a phone interview with 14-year-old podcaster Eli Goldfine over the weekend from a federal prison in Lompoc, California, Business Insider reported.

During the approximately 90-minute conversation, Bankman-Fried discussed the risks posed by advanced AI, Anthropic's valuation, his involvement in the company and the collapse of FTX. According to Business Insider, which obtained a recording of the interview ahead of its Friday release, the former crypto billionaire also spoke about the possibility of humans eventually uploading their brains into digital systems.

Sam Bankman-Fried puts AI's risk of human extinction at 25% When Goldfine asked Bankman-Fried whether he estimated the chances of AI bringing about the extinction of humans, he said he put the odds at approximately 25%.

"I would say, like, less than 50%, more than 10%," Bankman-Fried said during the interview. "You know, somewhere in the 25% range."

However, he said the estimate would vary depending on how one defines a catastrophic event. A future in which humans upload their brains and become digitally integrated with AI could be considered catastrophic by some people, he said, but not by others.

Depending on these disparities, Bankman-Fried said his estimate of the loss is between 20% and 60%.

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Sam Bankman-Fried says both risks and opportunities exist in AI The former CEO of FTX believes that the fate of humanity hinges on the ability of humans and AI systems to coexist peacefully.

In the interview, he described two possible outcomes: AI could eventually turn against humanity, or it could work alongside humans and accelerate technological development while following human goals.

Bankman-Fried also hinted that he would be interested in uploading his brain to the internet but noted that the specifics of the process would be important.

Former FTX investor remains bullish on Anthropic The interview also briefly referenced Bankman-Fried's initial investment in Anthropic. Led the $500 million Series B round in April 2022, which resulted in an initial investment of about 13.6%.

The shares went into bankruptcy proceedings and were sold in 2024 for about $1.3 billion. The money was used to repay FTX's creditors, including customers affected by the failure.

When Goldfine asked about Anthropic's valuation ahead of its reported IPO, Bankman-Fried maintained a positive outlook on the AI company.

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Why is Sam Bankman-Fried in prison? In 2023, Bankman-Fried was found guilty of fraud and money laundering in connection with the misuse of customers' funds at FTX and its trading partner, Alameda Research. An estimated $11 billion was at issue in the case.

In March 2024, he was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment. Currently, he is incarcerated and is scheduled to be released in 2043, subject to any changes to his sentence.