Sam Bankman-Fried, the convicted founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and an early investor in Anthropic, believes artificial intelligence has roughly a 25% chance of destroying humanity. He made the estimate during a phone interview with 14-year-old podcaster Eli Goldfine over the weekend from a federal prison in Lompoc, California, Business Insider reported.

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During the approximately 90-minute conversation, Bankman-Fried discussed the risks posed by advanced AI, Anthropic's valuation, his involvement in the company and the collapse of FTX. According to Business Insider, which obtained a recording of the interview ahead of its Friday release, the former crypto billionaire also spoke about the possibility of humans eventually uploading their brains into digital systems.

Sam Bankman-Fried puts AI's risk of human extinction at 25% When Goldfine asked Bankman-Fried whether he estimated the chances of AI bringing about the extinction of humans, he said he put the odds at approximately 25%.

"I would say, like, less than 50%, more than 10%," Bankman-Fried said during the interview. "You know, somewhere in the 25% range."

However, he said the estimate would vary depending on how one defines a catastrophic event. A future in which humans upload their brains and become digitally integrated with AI could be considered catastrophic by some people, he said, but not by others.

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Depending on these disparities, Bankman-Fried said his estimate of the loss is between 20% and 60%.

Also Read | Apple reportedly plans AI agent for Mac as it takes on OpenAI and Anthropic

Sam Bankman-Fried says both risks and opportunities exist in AI The former CEO of FTX believes that the fate of humanity hinges on the ability of humans and AI systems to coexist peacefully.

In the interview, he described two possible outcomes: AI could eventually turn against humanity, or it could work alongside humans and accelerate technological development while following human goals.

Bankman-Fried also hinted that he would be interested in uploading his brain to the internet but noted that the specifics of the process would be important.

Former FTX investor remains bullish on Anthropic The interview also briefly referenced Bankman-Fried's initial investment in Anthropic. Led the $500 million Series B round in April 2022, which resulted in an initial investment of about 13.6%.

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The shares went into bankruptcy proceedings and were sold in 2024 for about $1.3 billion. The money was used to repay FTX's creditors, including customers affected by the failure.

When Goldfine asked about Anthropic's valuation ahead of its reported IPO, Bankman-Fried maintained a positive outlook on the AI company.

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Why is Sam Bankman-Fried in prison? In 2023, Bankman-Fried was found guilty of fraud and money laundering in connection with the misuse of customers' funds at FTX and its trading partner, Alameda Research. An estimated $11 billion was at issue in the case.

In March 2024, he was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment. Currently, he is incarcerated and is scheduled to be released in 2043, subject to any changes to his sentence.

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According to Business Insider, Bankman-Fried also sought further legal relief by appealing to the US Supreme Court in September this year.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.