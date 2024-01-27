Samsung chooses Baidu's Ernie AI over Google for Galaxy S24 series in China
Samsung will not integrate its Galaxy AI features into the Galaxy S24 lineup for the Chinese market and will partner with Baidu instead. Baidu's Ernie AI will provide similar features and a localized version of Google's 'Circle to Search' functionality.
In a strategic move to adapt to the unique tech landscape of China, Samsung has announced that it will not be integrating its Galaxy AI features into the Galaxy S24 lineup for the Chinese market. Instead, the tech giant will be partnering with Baidu, a leading Chinese tech company, and will leverage Baidu's Ernie AI for the Chinese version of the Galaxy S24 series, reported CNBC.