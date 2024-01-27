In a strategic move to adapt to the unique tech landscape of China, Samsung has announced that it will not be integrating its Galaxy AI features into the Galaxy S24 lineup for the Chinese market. Instead, the tech giant will be partnering with Baidu, a leading Chinese tech company, and will leverage Baidu's Ernie AI for the Chinese version of the Galaxy S24 series, reported CNBC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, the decision is attributed to Google's limited presence in China, prompting Samsung to seek a local alternative for AI capabilities. Ernie AI, powered by Baidu, is set to provide similar Galaxy AI features based on Gemini foundational models. This includes advanced AI-based real-time call translation, summarization, and text format features tailored for the Chinese audience.

Reportedly, one notable feature making its way to the Galaxy S24 phones in China is a localized version of Google's 'Circle to Search' functionality. Samsung and Baidu highlight that Ernie AI's understanding and generation capabilities will enhance the Samsung Note Assistant, allowing for content translation and the summarization of lengthy information with ease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Baidu introduced the latest version of Ernie, Ernie 4.0, in October, touting it as the most powerful iteration of the foundation model to date. CEO Robin Li emphasized its significant improvements compared to previous versions, stating that it now rivals the capabilities of GPT-4.

Ernie, an acronym for Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration, serves as China's equivalent to OpenAI's ChatGPT. What sets Ernie apart is its multi-modal capabilities, enabling users to interact with the AI through both text and images in prompts and responses.

The collaboration between Samsung and Baidu reflects a growing trend of technology companies tailoring their offerings to the specific needs and regulatory environments of different regions. Globally, the Galaxy S24 series comes with ‘Galaxy AI’, which aims to redefine the mobile user experience for consumers, emphasizing productivity, and creativity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

