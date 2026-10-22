Samsung Electro-Mechanics to supply NVIDIA with AI chip substrates; Exynos 2700 output reportedly to rise 10%

Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEM) has announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to provide high-end artificial intelligence (AI) processors and high-speed networking switches using advanced ABF package substrates. The South Korean firm has said it will roll out production starting in 2026 and increase output to address the rising demand for AI computing equipment.

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Separately, South Korean outlets Chosun and TheElec report that Samsung Foundry is preparing to raise production of its next-generation Exynos 2700 chip on its second-generation 2nm process. Together, the two developments could strengthen the Samsung group’s position in AI and semiconductors.

Samsung to expand ABF substrate production for NVIDIA Under the deal, SEM will supply ABF package substrates for NVIDIA’s AI processors and high-speed networking switches. These substrates connect the components inside a chip package and help high-end computing systems meet their performance demands.

SEM will invest in expanding capacity at its Sejong and Busan plants in South Korea to meet NVIDIA’s expected demand. The company expects supply to grow at a double-digit percentage rate every year from 2026. By 2028, production for NVIDIA is expected to account for a significant share of SEM’s total substrate capacity.

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SEM CEO Chang Duck-hyun said the partnership will help deliver high-quality components for NVIDIA’s AI platforms. NVIDIA executive Debora Shoquist said the agreement would widen the company’s supplier base and increase production capacity.

The deal is expected to strengthen SEM’s position in the AI semiconductor market as demand for data centres and high-end computing grows.

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Exynos 2700 production set to increase by over 10% According to both Chosun and TheElec, Samsung is going to ramp up wafer-start volumes for the Exynos 2700 by over 10% compared to the Exynos 2600. The beginning of the semiconductor manufacturing process is called wafer starts.

Samsung Foundry's second-generation 2nm process, dubbed SF2P, is expected to be used by the Exynos 2700. A larger production volume may enable Samsung's System LSI business to ramp up its chip development efforts and provide its foundry business with an opportunity to test the manufacturing process.

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The SF2P process includes a 12% performance improvement and a 25% power reduction, according to the reported specification. However, actual performance will depend on manufacturing yields, thermal performance, and real-world testing.

Samsung seeks to strengthen its semiconductor business Exynos 2700 may also be a key player in Samsung's smartphone plans. The cost of memory is a growing concern for smartphone makers, making component costs more critical.

Future Galaxy S27 devices could feature their own flagship processors, which may help Samsung cut down on third-party chip suppliers such as Qualcomm. However, the actual list of final processors and deployment plans are not officially announced.

The NVIDIA substrate tie-up, plus the reported plans to expand Exynos 2700 production, points to Samsung's new thrust to boost its semiconductor business. They will impact the long term depending on manufacturing execution, customer demand and the ability to meet competitive performance at scale.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.