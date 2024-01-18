Samsung Kicks Off AI Upsell Cycle

But for Samsung, the stakes may be higher than most. The company has long ruled the smartphone market from a volume standpoint, but a sharp drop in sales in 2023 resulted in it ceding that position to Apple for the first time. Samsung’s global smartphone shipments fell nearly 14% to 226.6 million units in 2023—its second consecutive year of declines, according to data from market research firm IDC earlier this week. The smartphone market as a whole has been sluggish for a while now, with unit sales declines showing in six of the last seven years, according to IDC’s data.