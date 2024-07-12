Samsung Vs Apple: Bixby's Generative AI upgrade expected to compete with Siri overhaul
Samsung's Bixby could undergo a transformative upgrade with generative AI technology, aiming to address challenges in understanding contextual commands and executing complex tasks.
Apple's recent innovations in AI for Siri have set a new benchmark, prompting Samsung to announce a significant update for its voice assistant, Bixby. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, revealed to CNBC that Bixby will undergo a transformative upgrade with the integration of generative AI technology. This new iteration of Bixby is anticipated to launch later this year, marking a substantial leap from its initial release with the Galaxy S8 series in 2017.