Apple's recent innovations in AI for Siri have set a new benchmark, prompting Samsung to announce a significant update for its voice assistant, Bixby. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, revealed to CNBC that Bixby will undergo a transformative upgrade with the integration of generative AI technology. This new iteration of Bixby is anticipated to launch later this year, marking a substantial leap from its initial release with the Galaxy S8 series in 2017.

Samsung’s planned upgrade aims to bridge the gap between Bixby and its competitors like Google Assistant and Siri. Historically, Bixby has stood out with unique functionalities such as Bixby Home, which personalizes the user's homepage with dynamic updates on weather, reminders, and news, and Bixby Vision, which provides detailed information about scanned objects. Despite these features, Bixby has faced challenges similar to other voice assistants, particularly in understanding contextual commands and executing complex tasks.

The upcoming AI enhancements are expected to address these issues, potentially enhancing Bixby's performance significantly.

Interestingly, Samsung's announcement follows Apple's introduction of advanced AI features last month under the Apple Intelligence suite. Apple's updates included significant improvements to Siri, such as the ability to execute tasks in third-party apps, engage in more conversational and emotive interactions, and even leverage ChatGPT to tackle more difficult queries.

While Roh mentioned that the generative AI technology for Bixby is developed in-house, he did not specify whether it will utilize the Galaxy AI platform. The tech community is keenly awaiting further details on how these advancements will unfold and how they will impact the user experience on Samsung devices.

Samsung also recently showcased new AI capabilities at its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, highlighting features for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Buds 3 series. The enhancements to Bixby align with Samsung's broader strategy to incorporate AI more deeply into its product ecosystem, aiming to offer a more seamless and intelligent user experience.

