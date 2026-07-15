Sarvam, BharatGen offer AI cheaper than DeepSeek. Can they sustain it?

Mumbai/New Delhi: Two of the country’s feted artificial intelligence (AI) firms, including the not-for-profit BharatGen and unicorn Sarvam AI, have rolled out access to their foundation models at a price that is a fraction of what Anthropic, OpenAI and China’s DeepSeek are offering.
Industry experts attributed part of the pricing advantage to government subsidies for graphics processing units (GPUs) used to train and run AI models. They cautioned, however, that India's AI firms remain far behind global rivals in capability and may not trigger the kind of worldwide price disruption that China's DeepSeek did.
Internal pricing data from a government-backed AI firm, reviewed by Mint, show that BharatGen's Param-2 model costs ₹5 per million output tokens, while Sarvam charges ₹10 for its 30-billion-parameter model and ₹16 for its 105-billion-parameter model.